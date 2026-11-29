Agro Products Of Palamu Set To Storm Varanasi And Kolkata Markets
The district administration and the Industries Department have developed a blueprint to develop Palamu as an agro hub to strengthen agriculture in the region
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
By Neeraj Kumar
Palamu: The agro products of Palamu and its adjoining areas are set to storm the markets of Varanasi and Kolkata. The district administration and the Industries Department have developed a blueprint to develop Palamu as an agro hub to strengthen agriculture in the region.
There are moves afoot to contact companies working in the field of agro-based products, and the farmers are also being encouraged to grow crops that can be processed and exported outside the region. The plan envisages producing items such as fish seed, fish oil, strawberries, pigeon peas, horse gram and musk melons. A plan to set up a fish oil extraction plant in the Palamu region is also in the making. The aim is to develop the region as an agro-produce hub by 2027-28.
Economy relies on agriculture
At present, Palamu’s local economy relies heavily on agriculture. The region has no major industrial units. The new hub is being planned to generate local employment as the region faces seasonal emigration, with a large number of people going to other states for agricultural labour.
Government data states that the district has 1,54,050 agricultural labourers and around 2,11,000 farmers. The district has 1,73,553 hectares of cultivable land. Of this, approximately 53,000 hectares have irrigation facilities, while the remaining land is dependent on monsoon.
Plan to encourage women farmers
Looking towards encouraging women farmers to develop agriculturally based products, the local administration has chalked out a plan to provide assistance to those associated with self-help groups (SHGs). The assistance in the form of loans will be disbursed through microfinance mechanisms to enable them to practice modern farming. Many farmers will be trained to process agro products. Presently, almost 2.15 lakh women are associated with the SHGs, with many working in agriculture.
Palamu’s Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat disclosed that the district has a network of SHGs and fisheries committees. "The district administration plans to develop agro-based products. A project has been developed, and meetings have been held with the Industries Department. There are also plans to connect these products to the Kolkata and Varanasi corridors," he said.
Palamu produces fish seed
Palamu markets supply fish seeds to several districts of Jharkhand as well as to areas in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. Over 50 tonnes of fish seeds are supplied from the Nawatoli pond in Medininagar alone. Palamu is renowned for producing fish seeds.
The fish seeds produced are of Rohu, Katla and Komalkar species. According to the Fisheries Department, "The region produces over 500 tonnes of fish annually. Shrimp production was also started in 2025. The district has 1,248 ponds for large-scale fish production, while there are 5,681 water sources and 1,676 check dams where there is potential for fish production.
"The plan for developing an agro product hub is a good initiative. Fish seed from Palamu also goes to Chhattisgarh and Bihar, besides Chatra, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Latehar, Garhwa, Lohardaga, Chaibasa and Gumla in Jharkhand. The district is a promising fish producer, but extracting fish oil will be a major challenge for the district administration as it requires trained personnel," said a fish farmer, Ranjit Choudhary.
Pigeon pea to become a part of 'One District, One Product' initiative
Palamu is also well known for its pigeon pea, musk melon and horse gram production. The Union Ministry of Agriculture plans to bring pigeon pea under the 'One District, One Product' initiative of the government.
Meanwhile, the government is developing irrigation facilities to promote cultivation of horse gram and musk melon. Horse gram is in great demand because of its medicinal properties.
Extending irrigation facilities
A pipeline network connecting rivers to the reservoirs is being executed and is expected to become functional by 2027. This will provide water to 48,000 hectares that are dependent on seasonal rainfall.
"If the district administration's plan is successful, farmers will gain access to new and bigger markets, and their economic situation will improve. Pigeon pea grown in the Palamu region is quite popular," claimed Shashikant Yadav, a farmer from the region.
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