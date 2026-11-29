ETV Bharat / state

Agro Products Of Palamu Set To Storm Varanasi And Kolkata Markets

Palamu: The agro products of Palamu and its adjoining areas are set to storm the markets of Varanasi and Kolkata. The district administration and the Industries Department have developed a blueprint to develop Palamu as an agro hub to strengthen agriculture in the region.

There are moves afoot to contact companies working in the field of agro-based products, and the farmers are also being encouraged to grow crops that can be processed and exported outside the region. The plan envisages producing items such as fish seed, fish oil, strawberries, pigeon peas, horse gram and musk melons. A plan to set up a fish oil extraction plant in the Palamu region is also in the making. The aim is to develop the region as an agro-produce hub by 2027-28.

Economy relies on agriculture

At present, Palamu’s local economy relies heavily on agriculture. The region has no major industrial units. The new hub is being planned to generate local employment as the region faces seasonal emigration, with a large number of people going to other states for agricultural labour.

Government data states that the district has 1,54,050 agricultural labourers and around 2,11,000 farmers. The district has 1,73,553 hectares of cultivable land. Of this, approximately 53,000 hectares have irrigation facilities, while the remaining land is dependent on monsoon.

Palamu Is Known For Fish Seed Production (ETV Bharat)

Plan to encourage women farmers

Looking towards encouraging women farmers to develop agriculturally based products, the local administration has chalked out a plan to provide assistance to those associated with self-help groups (SHGs). The assistance in the form of loans will be disbursed through microfinance mechanisms to enable them to practice modern farming. Many farmers will be trained to process agro products. Presently, almost 2.15 lakh women are associated with the SHGs, with many working in agriculture.

Palamu’s Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat disclosed that the district has a network of SHGs and fisheries committees. "The district administration plans to develop agro-based products. A project has been developed, and meetings have been held with the Industries Department. There are also plans to connect these products to the Kolkata and Varanasi corridors," he said.

Palamu produces fish seed