Agriculture Service Centres Inspected; Non-Compliant Fertiliser, Pesticide, Seed Samples Detected
During the inspection, several non-compliant fertiliser, seed and pesticide samples were recovered, and a court has been filed against one seed company
By PTI
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Thane: Inspection of agriculture service centres in Thane district has led to the recovery of several "non-compliant" fertiliser, seed and pesticide samples, an official said on Saturday. A court case has been filed against one seed company, while police cases have been registered against two fertiliser companies, and 305 metric tonnes of fertiliser stock were seized, he added.
These agricultural input vendors were checked three times this year by taluka-level quality inspectors, the official said.
"A total of 252 fertiliser samples, 420 seed samples and 80 pesticide samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. One seed sample, 19 fertiliser samples and 15 pesticide samples were found non-compliant. Police have taken action against three firms for selling pesticides without a licence," the official said.
Additionally, the sale of 52 products, including seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, has been stopped, the licences of six centres have been cancelled, seven suspended, and one centre has been issued a warning, a release from the district administration said.
"No shortage or diversion of fertilisers was reported in 2025 due to strict monitoring. Awareness drives helped reduce fertiliser usage by 14 per cent as compared to last year. Farmers have been urged to report irregularities to the district grievance cell or local inspectors with evidence," the release said.
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