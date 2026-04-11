ETV Bharat / state

Agriculture Service Centres Inspected; Non-Compliant Fertiliser, Pesticide, Seed Samples Detected

Thane: Inspection of agriculture service centres in Thane district has led to the recovery of several "non-compliant" fertiliser, seed and pesticide samples, an official said on Saturday. A court case has been filed against one seed company, while police cases have been registered against two fertiliser companies, and 305 metric tonnes of fertiliser stock were seized, he added.

These agricultural input vendors were checked three times this year by taluka-level quality inspectors, the official said.

"A total of 252 fertiliser samples, 420 seed samples and 80 pesticide samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. One seed sample, 19 fertiliser samples and 15 pesticide samples were found non-compliant. Police have taken action against three firms for selling pesticides without a licence," the official said.