ETV Bharat / state

Agricultural Scientist Has Tasks Underlined For Chhattisgarh Farmers Bracing Up For Delayed Monsoon And Impact Of El Nino

Raipur: Farmers in Chhattisgarh are bracing up to meet the challenge posed by a delayed monsoon and the impact of the climate phenomenon El Nino. There is no sign of the monsoon that was scheduled to arrive between June 12 to 15. Farming in the state is largely rain fed with paddy being the main crop.

Agricultural Scientist at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. Ghanshyam Sahu has suggested that the farmers need to do farming with prudence and planning. He said that the small and mid level farmers should not plant only paddy. They should also plant crops that require less moisture and water.

He also advised direct sowing of paddy by direct seeding of rice (DSR) that allows a good spread of roots. “The crop can be grown well even in less water. The farmers should choose the Indira Barani variety which is ready in 95 to 120 days. If we look at the past years, farmers have got paddy in 125 to 140 days,” he said.

He further said that the farmers can go in for jowar, bajra, soybean, kodo and ragi as their secondary crop. “Farmers can easily take these crops in September. Planning can help them through this year,” he said.

Dr. Sahu said that apart from using the DSR technique, the farmers need to minimize transplanting. “For those farmers who have decided to transplant, I would like to advise that paddy requires 3 cm to 5 cm of water. Avoid adding excess water. Create a 20-centimeter-high ridge that can help retain water and maintain soil moisture. If farmers have prepared the threshing floor, they can transplant paddy,” he said while asking the peasants to be mindful of a couple of things.

The expert explained that spraying urea or DAP attracts even more moisture and dry conditions can lead to crop burns. Those who have planted paddy using nano urea and nano DAP can easily continue with their crop.