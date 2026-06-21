Agricultural Scientist Has Tasks Underlined For Chhattisgarh Farmers Bracing Up For Delayed Monsoon And Impact Of El Nino
Dr. Ghanshyam Sahu wants the farmers to plant millets as secondary crop along with paddy and go in for drip and sprinkler modes of irrigation
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Raipur: Farmers in Chhattisgarh are bracing up to meet the challenge posed by a delayed monsoon and the impact of the climate phenomenon El Nino. There is no sign of the monsoon that was scheduled to arrive between June 12 to 15. Farming in the state is largely rain fed with paddy being the main crop.
Agricultural Scientist at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. Ghanshyam Sahu has suggested that the farmers need to do farming with prudence and planning. He said that the small and mid level farmers should not plant only paddy. They should also plant crops that require less moisture and water.
He also advised direct sowing of paddy by direct seeding of rice (DSR) that allows a good spread of roots. “The crop can be grown well even in less water. The farmers should choose the Indira Barani variety which is ready in 95 to 120 days. If we look at the past years, farmers have got paddy in 125 to 140 days,” he said.
He further said that the farmers can go in for jowar, bajra, soybean, kodo and ragi as their secondary crop. “Farmers can easily take these crops in September. Planning can help them through this year,” he said.
Dr. Sahu said that apart from using the DSR technique, the farmers need to minimize transplanting. “For those farmers who have decided to transplant, I would like to advise that paddy requires 3 cm to 5 cm of water. Avoid adding excess water. Create a 20-centimeter-high ridge that can help retain water and maintain soil moisture. If farmers have prepared the threshing floor, they can transplant paddy,” he said while asking the peasants to be mindful of a couple of things.
The expert explained that spraying urea or DAP attracts even more moisture and dry conditions can lead to crop burns. Those who have planted paddy using nano urea and nano DAP can easily continue with their crop.
“Farmers will also need to change their fertilizer application methods. Borewell and tubewell drip irrigation systems along with sprinkler irrigation should be resorted to,” he suggested.
Dr. Sahu said that the farmers need to go in for vegetables that require less water. These include barbati, cluster beans, bottle gourd and ridge gourd.
“These vegetables require almost no water. Furthermore, if watering is done through drip irrigation, use plastic mulch or organic mulch to conserve moisture,” he advised.
He suggested that spinach and fenugreek that will be planted after September be irrigated using the sprinkler method to save water. “Drip irrigation can save 60% of water. Sprinkler irrigation can save 40%. In this way, the vegetable farmers can easily get through the year by conserving moisture and planting crops that require less water,” Dr. Sahu said.
It is also being suggested that the farmers need to adhere to alternative farming under the emerging circumstances and bring about changes in the traditional crop cycles.
“It's said that Chhattisgarh's farmers will prosper only if pulses are grown first followed by paddy. I would like to inform the farmers that they can grow pulses, oilseeds, or soybeans, which are 90-day crops. Moong and black gram are 60-65-day crops. Farmers can also cultivate these alternatives by dividing the crops in suitable agricultural land instead of planting a single crop of paddy that requires a lot of water,” Dr. Sahu reiterated.
Talking about the impact of El Nino on seasonal fruits, he said that global warming, climate change or delayed monsoon are causing drought problems for pomegranate plants. Farmers are advised to water these plants in the evening using drip irrigation. Papaya and banana are also suffering significant losses and also need to be watered in the evening by using drip irrigation. “Among minor fruits, berries tend to bear a lot of fruit when rainfall is low,” he disclosed.
“Until significant rainfall occurs, watering these fruits twice a week using drip irrigation is essential. Use soluble fertilizers for these fruits. Avoid applying urea and DAP directly. Watering these fruits through drip irrigation can significantly mitigate the problem of drought,” he emphasized.
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