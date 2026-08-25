ETV Bharat / state

Agra Train Body Parts Case: 45-Year-Old Odisha Woman Identified, Head Recovered From Chennai House

Agra: The body parts found in a trolley bag in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt railway station have been identified as those of 45-year-old Hayatun Nisha, a resident of Odisha.

After examining footage from around 350 CCTV cameras, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have made a breakthrough in the chilling case. Police have also recovered Hayatun Nisha's head from a house in Chennai.

According to police, the crime was allegedly committed by a young man and woman who were living with Hayatun as tenants. Both are currently absconding.

The manner in which the murder was allegedly carried out has shocked investigators.

18 Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag

GRP Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Dixit said, "On August 5, around 18 pieces of human remains were recovered from an abandoned trolley bag found in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express. After reviewing CCTV footage, the police team reached the house in Chennai where the crime was allegedly committed. The search of the house revealed a gruesome scene."

Police said the accused allegedly murdered Hayatun and cut her body into several pieces. Some body parts were allegedly mixed with flour and vegetables and boiled in a pressure cooker. Her head was found in a separate vessel.

The recovery of the head helped police identify the 18 body parts found in the trolley bag as those of Hayatun Nisha, a resident of Odisha.