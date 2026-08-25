Agra Train Body Parts Case: 45-Year-Old Odisha Woman Identified, Head Recovered From Chennai House
A joint investigation by railway police and security personnel connected the remains discovered aboard the train to a residence in Chennai.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Agra: The body parts found in a trolley bag in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt railway station have been identified as those of 45-year-old Hayatun Nisha, a resident of Odisha.
After examining footage from around 350 CCTV cameras, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have made a breakthrough in the chilling case. Police have also recovered Hayatun Nisha's head from a house in Chennai.
According to police, the crime was allegedly committed by a young man and woman who were living with Hayatun as tenants. Both are currently absconding.
The manner in which the murder was allegedly carried out has shocked investigators.
18 Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag
GRP Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Dixit said, "On August 5, around 18 pieces of human remains were recovered from an abandoned trolley bag found in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express. After reviewing CCTV footage, the police team reached the house in Chennai where the crime was allegedly committed. The search of the house revealed a gruesome scene."
Police said the accused allegedly murdered Hayatun and cut her body into several pieces. Some body parts were allegedly mixed with flour and vegetables and boiled in a pressure cooker. Her head was found in a separate vessel.
The recovery of the head helped police identify the 18 body parts found in the trolley bag as those of Hayatun Nisha, a resident of Odisha.
Two Suspects Seen Carrying Trolley Bag
According to Rajesh Dixit, Hayatun's son told police that he lived separately from his mother. She worked for a private firm and was living with Assam resident Manikuddin Laskar and Odisha resident Bhagwati Manjhi.
During the investigation by Agra Cantt and Chennai GRP, the two suspects were allegedly seen carrying the trolley bag on CCTV footage at Chennai railway station. They allegedly placed the bag inside the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express and fled.
Manikuddin Laskar and Bhagwati Manjhi are currently absconding. Police said the complete details of the crime are expected to emerge after their arrest. The Chennai GRP is handling the case.
On August 5, a passenger travelling on the Tamil Nadu Express alerted the GRP and railway authorities through helpline 139 after noticing a trolley bag in the general coach of the train, which had departed from Gwalior, with blood reportedly leaking from it.
Following the alert, when the train reached Agra Cantt railway station, GRP and RPF personnel searched the general coach on platform number three. They recovered and opened the suspicious trolley bag and found 18 human body parts inside.
The remains were sent to the post-mortem house. The post-mortem examination could not initially establish whether they belonged to a man or a woman. Investigators collected a DNA sample to determine the victim's identity and age.
After several days of investigation, the Agra Cantt GRP transferred the case to the Chennai GRP. However, the Agra Cantt GRP, Chennai GRP and the RPF continued their investigation and eventually traced the case to the alleged crime scene in Chennai.
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