Agra Sisters Conversion Case: Police Tighten Noose On Canada-Based Financier

Agra: In the highly publicised conversion case of two sisters, Agra police are now tightening their grip on Syed Dawood Ahmed, the Canadian-based mastermind behind the alleged conversion ring. Police arrested Syed Dawood Ahmed, an accused in the conversion case, and raided his home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In this case, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Aditya Singh stated that a petition has been filed in court for the seizure of his property.

Singh stated that the mastermind of the conversion gang is Abdul Rehman, alias Mahendra Pal Singh, a resident of Delhi. He had been involved in this operation for a long time. He was allegedly in contact with Syed Dawood Ahmed, a resident of Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Raisen Road, Bhopal, who is in Canada.

Evidence has been found in the social media chats of all 14 accused jailed in this case and other networks. Syed Dawood Ahmed's role was reportedly to provide financial support to the conversion gang. After naming Syed Dawood Ahmed as an accused and issuing a non-bailable warrant against him, the police raided the accused's home in Bhopal several times between October 6 and December 26, 2025. No one was found there except his father. The accused's father stated that he had not returned from Canada. Following this, the investigating officer has initiated court proceedings to have his property confiscated.