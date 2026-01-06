Agra Sisters Conversion Case: Police Tighten Noose On Canada-Based Financier
Police allege foreign funding, online coordination and anti-national posts by the Canada-based accused.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST
Agra: In the highly publicised conversion case of two sisters, Agra police are now tightening their grip on Syed Dawood Ahmed, the Canadian-based mastermind behind the alleged conversion ring. Police arrested Syed Dawood Ahmed, an accused in the conversion case, and raided his home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In this case, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Aditya Singh stated that a petition has been filed in court for the seizure of his property.
Singh stated that the mastermind of the conversion gang is Abdul Rehman, alias Mahendra Pal Singh, a resident of Delhi. He had been involved in this operation for a long time. He was allegedly in contact with Syed Dawood Ahmed, a resident of Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Raisen Road, Bhopal, who is in Canada.
Evidence has been found in the social media chats of all 14 accused jailed in this case and other networks. Syed Dawood Ahmed's role was reportedly to provide financial support to the conversion gang. After naming Syed Dawood Ahmed as an accused and issuing a non-bailable warrant against him, the police raided the accused's home in Bhopal several times between October 6 and December 26, 2025. No one was found there except his father. The accused's father stated that he had not returned from Canada. Following this, the investigating officer has initiated court proceedings to have his property confiscated.
ADCP Singh stated that numerous evidence have been found against the accused Syed Dawood, including that he sent online funding from abroad to the conversion gang. The foreign funding was then converted into Indian currency by his agents in India and sent to the network's agents, who used it for conversions. Furthermore, accused Syed Dawood's social media accounts contain numerous anti-national posts, which are aimed at raising funds from Pakistan and other countries. A report is now being submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this matter, so that he can be extradited to India.
The Background
Two sisters from Agra's Sadar Bazaar area went missing on March 24, 2025. Based on a family complaint, the Sadar police registered a missing person report. It was then discovered that the sisters were in the Muslim-dominated Tapasia area of Kolkata. They had been converted. Following this, Agra police launched a simultaneous crackdown against the conversion ring in six states in July 2025, bringing the sisters safely from Kolkata to Agra. Police arrested SB Krishna, alias Ayesha, the head of the Goa-based conversion gang, in Delhi's Mustafabad area and sent 14 other accused, including Abdul Rehman, alias Mahendra Pal Singh, the gang's leader. They remain in jail. Their bail applications have been rejected.