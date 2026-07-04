Agra Shocker: Wife Buries Husband Inside Bathroom, Staged Missing Case For 45 Days
Brother's suspicion helped police uncover a murder after a missing man's body was found buried beneath a bathroom floor in Agra.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Agra: In a gruesome case that has shocked Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, burying his body beneath the bathroom floor of their home and staging his disappearance for nearly 45 days by misleading relatives and filing a missing person's complaint with police.
The case came to light in Agra's Sikandra police station area after police, investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Surendra Kumar Sharma, recovered skeletal remains from beneath the bathroom floor of his house in Renuka Dham Colony.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hariparvat) Amisha said Surendra, a native of Bharatpur, lived with his wife, Ruby Sharma, his mother, Kamla and their two daughters. Police said Ruby informed relatives on May 18 that Surendra had gone missing and later lodged a missing person's complaint at Sikandra police station on May 26.
For nearly 45 days, she allegedly maintained that her husband had disappeared, often breaking down in tears whenever relatives or neighbours asked about him.
According to police, the investigation gained momentum after Surendra's elder brother, Anil Sharma, raised doubts over Ruby's conduct and alleged that she had been giving contradictory explanations regarding Surendra's disappearance.
Acting on the information, a police team visited the house on Friday to verify details related to the missing-person complaint. Police said Ruby became visibly nervous during questioning and allegedly confessed, after sustained interrogation, to murdering Surendra and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor.
Police excavated the newly tiled bathroom floor and recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of Surendra. Investigators said most of the victim's clothes had decomposed, but a Rudraksha mala around the neck and a metal kada on the wrist were recovered and identified by family members as belongings regularly worn by him.
The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination, while DNA profiling will be conducted to scientifically establish the identity.
'Murder Was Pre-Planned'
During interrogation, Ruby allegedly told investigators that Surendra frequently consumed alcohol, assaulted her and picked quarrels at home. She claimed she had become frustrated with the repeated abuse and decided to kill him.
According to police, she first telephoned her elder brother-in-law and sent both her daughters and her mother-in-law to his house, claiming that the police were likely to conduct a raid in connection with an old truck theft case involving Surendra.
Investigators alleged that after ensuring the house was empty, Ruby prepared kheer, mixed 16-20 sleeping pills into it and served it to Surendra. Police alleged that after he fell unconscious, she killed him. However, investigators said the exact cause of death will only be established after the post-mortem and forensic examination.
Police alleged that Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom, broke open a portion of the floor, dug a pit, buried the body, filled it with soil and gravel, and later got the floor reconstructed with fresh concrete and tiles through a mason.
Investigators further alleged that Ruby continued living in the house and regularly used the same bathroom after the alleged burial so that nobody would suspect the body was concealed beneath the floor. Police also alleged that she later told another brother-in-law that Surendra had left home after taking Rs 3,000 and his mobile phone, to reinforce the impression that he had voluntarily disappeared.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said investigators are examining every aspect of the case.
"We are investigating how Surendra Kumar Sharma was murdered, whether anyone else assisted the accused and what the exact motive was. The post-mortem report will establish the precise cause of death. Further action will be taken on the basis of scientific and forensic evidence," he said.
Brother's Suspicion Proved Crucial
According to police, Anil's persistent doubts ultimately led investigators to the truth. Anil, an autorickshaw driver living in Vayu Vihar, told investigators that the family originally hailed from Ranjit Nagar in Bharatpur. Their father, Radheshyam Sharma, retired as a lecturer about 24 years ago before moving to Agra, where he died about 14 years ago.
After their father's death, Anil moved to Shahganj, while Surendra continued to live in Renuka Dham Colony with Ruby and their daughters. The couple had been married for around 16 years.
Anil told investigators that he became suspicious after discovering discrepancies in the withdrawal of his mother's pension. He alleged that Ruby retained Kamla's passbook and debit card, withdrew her monthly pension of about Rs 30,000, and gave the family only Rs 10,000.
He said Ruby called him around 6 am on Friday, claiming Surendra had returned home. "When I reached the house, she told me Surendra was inside the bathroom. I looked inside, but there was nobody there. When I asked where he was, she replied, 'He is two feet below.' I was shocked and immediately informed the police," Anil told investigators.
During questioning, Ruby allegedly claimed Surendra regularly consumed alcohol, assaulted her, took away the money she earned through stitching clothes and had lost his delivery job because of his drinking habit. Police said these allegations are being independently verified.
Investigators also said Ruby gave multiple versions of events. She initially claimed Surendra died after consuming sleeping pills, later alleged that he died by suicide after hanging himself, and eventually, after being confronted with inconsistencies, allegedly admitted to murdering him. Police said every version is being examined through forensic and scientific evidence.
According to investigators, Ruby also claimed she had watched episodes of Crime Patrol and the film Drishyam and recalled parts of those stories while deciding how to conceal the body. Police said the claim is being verified.
Residents of Renuka Dham Colony said they were stunned after police recovered the body from beneath the bathroom floor. Neighbour Gaurav Dixit told investigators that Surendra and Ruby frequently quarrelled and that Surendra, originally from Bharatpur, had been living in the colony with his family for about nine years.
Residents said they had intervened in the couple's disputes in the past but later stopped because Surendra allegedly became aggressive even towards those trying to mediate. According to neighbours, Ruby continued claiming that Surendra had gone missing and allegedly avoided giving clear answers whenever they enquired about him.
Police said the couple's daughters remain traumatised by the incident and have maintained that their mother is innocent. Investigators added that Ruby also appeared concerned about her daughters' future during questioning.
ACP Amisha said investigators are not relying solely on the accused's alleged confession. "The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. We are investigating every aspect of the case, including the motive, whether anyone else was involved and the exact sequence of events. The post-mortem and scientific evidence will determine further action," she said.
Questions Investigators Are Trying To Answer
Police said the investigation is focused on several unanswered questions before a chargesheet is filed:
1. Whether 16-20 sleeping pills alone could have caused Surendra's death or if another method was used.
2. The exact cause and time of death.
3. Whether Ruby could have dragged the body, dug the pit and buried it without assistance.
4. Whether anyone else helped commit the alleged murder or dispose of the body.
5. Whether the mason knew a body had been buried before reconstructing the bathroom floor.
6. Whether the bathroom was reconstructed specifically to destroy evidence.
7. Whether the skeletal remains are conclusively those of Surendra, to be confirmed through DNA profiling.
8. Whether Ruby's allegations of prolonged domestic abuse are supported by evidence.
9. Whether she deliberately changed her statements to mislead investigators.
10. Whether the alleged murder was pre-planned, particularly as the daughters and mother-in-law had been sent away beforehand.
11. Whether the dispute over Kamla's pension contributed to the alleged motive.
12. Whether internet searches were made regarding sleeping pills, body disposal or concealment of evidence before the alleged crime.
13. Whether call records or digital communication reveal contact with any possible accomplice.
14. Whether the couple's daughters noticed anything unusual before leaving the house.
15. The exact sequence in which the alleged murder, burial and bathroom reconstruction took place.
16. Whether forensic evidence from the house corroborates the accused's alleged confession.
Technical And Forensic Investigation
Police have seized the mobile phones of both the accused and the deceased and are analysing call detail records (CDRs), WhatsApp conversations, internet activity and Google search history. Investigators are examining whether any online searches related to sleeping pills, murder methods, body disposal or concealment of evidence were made before the alleged crime and whether the accused had contact with anyone who may have assisted her.
The post-mortem report, forensic examination and DNA profiling are expected to establish the exact cause of death, confirm the victim's identity and help reconstruct the sequence of events.
Investigators are also examining the reconstructed bathroom, which measures about 10 ft by 4.5 ft, to determine whether the body could have been buried and the floor rebuilt without attracting attention. The role of the mason who laid the fresh concrete and tiles is also under scrutiny. The 67-sq-yd house has been examined by forensic experts.
Police alleged that Ruby first sent her daughters and mother-in-law away, mixed sleeping pills into kheer, concealed the body beneath the bathroom floor, reconstructed the flooring, lodged a missing person's complaint and continued portraying herself as a distressed wife for nearly 45 days.
Investigators also alleged that she continued using the same bathroom after the alleged burial and later told relatives Surendra had left home after taking Rs 3,000, leaving behind his mobile phone to reinforce the missing-person narrative.
Police said every allegation, including the accused's confession, statements by family members and witnesses, and the alleged motive, is being independently verified through forensic, digital and scientific evidence.
With the recovery of the body, the missing-person investigation has been converted into a murder case, and investigators are continuing to probe the complete sequence of events, motive and the possible involvement of any other person.
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