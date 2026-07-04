ETV Bharat / state

Agra Shocker: Wife Buries Husband Inside Bathroom, Staged Missing Case For 45 Days

The accused woman being escorted by police after her arrest in the murder of her husband in Agra. ( Etv Bharat )

Agra: In a gruesome case that has shocked Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, burying his body beneath the bathroom floor of their home and staging his disappearance for nearly 45 days by misleading relatives and filing a missing person's complaint with police.

The case came to light in Agra's Sikandra police station area after police, investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Surendra Kumar Sharma, recovered skeletal remains from beneath the bathroom floor of his house in Renuka Dham Colony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hariparvat) Amisha said Surendra, a native of Bharatpur, lived with his wife, Ruby Sharma, his mother, Kamla and their two daughters. Police said Ruby informed relatives on May 18 that Surendra had gone missing and later lodged a missing person's complaint at Sikandra police station on May 26.

For nearly 45 days, she allegedly maintained that her husband had disappeared, often breaking down in tears whenever relatives or neighbours asked about him.

Timeline of the murder (ETV Bharat Graphics)

According to police, the investigation gained momentum after Surendra's elder brother, Anil Sharma, raised doubts over Ruby's conduct and alleged that she had been giving contradictory explanations regarding Surendra's disappearance.

Acting on the information, a police team visited the house on Friday to verify details related to the missing-person complaint. Police said Ruby became visibly nervous during questioning and allegedly confessed, after sustained interrogation, to murdering Surendra and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor.

Police excavated the newly tiled bathroom floor and recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of Surendra. Investigators said most of the victim's clothes had decomposed, but a Rudraksha mala around the neck and a metal kada on the wrist were recovered and identified by family members as belongings regularly worn by him.

The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination, while DNA profiling will be conducted to scientifically establish the identity.

'Murder Was Pre-Planned'

During interrogation, Ruby allegedly told investigators that Surendra frequently consumed alcohol, assaulted her and picked quarrels at home. She claimed she had become frustrated with the repeated abuse and decided to kill him.

According to police, she first telephoned her elder brother-in-law and sent both her daughters and her mother-in-law to his house, claiming that the police were likely to conduct a raid in connection with an old truck theft case involving Surendra.

Investigators alleged that after ensuring the house was empty, Ruby prepared kheer, mixed 16-20 sleeping pills into it and served it to Surendra. Police alleged that after he fell unconscious, she killed him. However, investigators said the exact cause of death will only be established after the post-mortem and forensic examination.

Police alleged that Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom, broke open a portion of the floor, dug a pit, buried the body, filled it with soil and gravel, and later got the floor reconstructed with fresh concrete and tiles through a mason.

Investigators further alleged that Ruby continued living in the house and regularly used the same bathroom after the alleged burial so that nobody would suspect the body was concealed beneath the floor. Police also alleged that she later told another brother-in-law that Surendra had left home after taking Rs 3,000 and his mobile phone, to reinforce the impression that he had voluntarily disappeared.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said investigators are examining every aspect of the case.

"We are investigating how Surendra Kumar Sharma was murdered, whether anyone else assisted the accused and what the exact motive was. The post-mortem report will establish the precise cause of death. Further action will be taken on the basis of scientific and forensic evidence," he said.

Police investigate the case where a woman killed her husband in Agra. (ETV Bharat)

Brother's Suspicion Proved Crucial

According to police, Anil's persistent doubts ultimately led investigators to the truth. Anil, an autorickshaw driver living in Vayu Vihar, told investigators that the family originally hailed from Ranjit Nagar in Bharatpur. Their father, Radheshyam Sharma, retired as a lecturer about 24 years ago before moving to Agra, where he died about 14 years ago.

After their father's death, Anil moved to Shahganj, while Surendra continued to live in Renuka Dham Colony with Ruby and their daughters. The couple had been married for around 16 years.

Anil told investigators that he became suspicious after discovering discrepancies in the withdrawal of his mother's pension. He alleged that Ruby retained Kamla's passbook and debit card, withdrew her monthly pension of about Rs 30,000, and gave the family only Rs 10,000.

He said Ruby called him around 6 am on Friday, claiming Surendra had returned home. "When I reached the house, she told me Surendra was inside the bathroom. I looked inside, but there was nobody there. When I asked where he was, she replied, 'He is two feet below.' I was shocked and immediately informed the police," Anil told investigators.

During questioning, Ruby allegedly claimed Surendra regularly consumed alcohol, assaulted her, took away the money she earned through stitching clothes and had lost his delivery job because of his drinking habit. Police said these allegations are being independently verified.

Investigators also said Ruby gave multiple versions of events. She initially claimed Surendra died after consuming sleeping pills, later alleged that he died by suicide after hanging himself, and eventually, after being confronted with inconsistencies, allegedly admitted to murdering him. Police said every version is being examined through forensic and scientific evidence.

According to investigators, Ruby also claimed she had watched episodes of Crime Patrol and the film Drishyam and recalled parts of those stories while deciding how to conceal the body. Police said the claim is being verified.

Residents of Renuka Dham Colony said they were stunned after police recovered the body from beneath the bathroom floor. Neighbour Gaurav Dixit told investigators that Surendra and Ruby frequently quarrelled and that Surendra, originally from Bharatpur, had been living in the colony with his family for about nine years.