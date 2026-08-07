ETV Bharat / state

Agra Road Caves In Thrice In A Month, Samajwadi Leader Uses Ladder To Descend Into Crater

Agra: A road near the Karmayogi Enclave intersection in the Kamala Nagar area of ​​Agra caved in thrice in a month, with the Samajwadi Party leader Nitin Kohli descending into the crater using a wooden ladder.

The road collapsed on Friday morning as a result of which a big pit was formed in the middle of it. Kohli descended into the pit using a ladder as a mark of protest over the shabby work. The crater on the road is about 20 feet deep and 10 feet wide.

Curious onlookers gathered around the site, while GM Kumar Gaurav of the Waterworks Department and the officials of the company handling the sewerage system also reached the spot. Locals said that the road has sunk for the third time in a month, which has exposed the negligence of the firm and government officials.

The road suddenly caved in, and due to the absence of pedestrians or vehicular movement, no untoward incident was reported. As many as 25 to 30 school and college buses, vans and other vehicles pass daily through the posh colony.