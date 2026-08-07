Agra Road Caves In Thrice In A Month, Samajwadi Leader Uses Ladder To Descend Into Crater
Road near Karmayogi Enclave intersection in Kamala Nagar area of Agra caves in thrice in a month.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Agra: A road near the Karmayogi Enclave intersection in the Kamala Nagar area of Agra caved in thrice in a month, with the Samajwadi Party leader Nitin Kohli descending into the crater using a wooden ladder.
The road collapsed on Friday morning as a result of which a big pit was formed in the middle of it. Kohli descended into the pit using a ladder as a mark of protest over the shabby work. The crater on the road is about 20 feet deep and 10 feet wide.
Curious onlookers gathered around the site, while GM Kumar Gaurav of the Waterworks Department and the officials of the company handling the sewerage system also reached the spot. Locals said that the road has sunk for the third time in a month, which has exposed the negligence of the firm and government officials.
The road suddenly caved in, and due to the absence of pedestrians or vehicular movement, no untoward incident was reported. As many as 25 to 30 school and college buses, vans and other vehicles pass daily through the posh colony.
Local residents said the road has sunk for the third time in the past one month and an accident had also happened near the spot earlier. Pawan Bansal, a local resident, said that the road has sunk due to leakage in the underground pipeline. Bansal said instead of just filling the potholes, the entire road stretch should be rebuilt to make it durable.
After the road collapsed, SP leader Kohli reached the spot and raised questions over the construction work of the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department and the concerned company. He also used a ladder to get down into the pit of the road, measured it and protested by breaking coconuts and offering garlands.
Officials said negligence will not be tolerated and action will be initiated against erring people.
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