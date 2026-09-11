Agra International Potato Center To Develop New Varieties, Train Farmers: Sudhanshu Singh
Shyamveer Singh speaks to CIP South Asia Director Sudhanshu Singh on the role International Potato Center will play to improve potato and sweet potato varieties.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Agra: A major research facility taking shape at Seengna village along the Agra-Delhi Highway could change the way potatoes and sweet potatoes are grown, stored and processed across South Asia. The International Potato Center, known by its Spanish acronym CIP, is developing the facility as a hub for crop research, development of improved varieties and farmer training. Construction of the building and laboratories is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within six months. The centre is likely to become fully operational within a year.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, CIP South Asia Director Sudhanshu Singh said scientists at the centre would work on high-yielding, climate-resilient and processing-friendly varieties suited to the needs of farmers and industries.
“The Agra centre will focus not only on potatoes but also on sweet potatoes. We will develop improved varieties and train farmers in scientific cultivation methods so that they can increase both production and income,” Singh said.
The Agra facility will draw upon genetic material and scientific expertise from Peru, China, Africa and other regions where extensive research has been conducted on potatoes and sweet potatoes.
CIP is headquartered in Peru, part of the Andean region where potatoes originated. Singh said genetic material from Peru and other countries would be brought to Agra for scientific evaluation and the development of varieties suitable for Indian and South Asian conditions.
The centre will collaborate with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Central Potato Research Institute, agricultural universities, government agencies, private companies and international scientists.
According to Singh, its work will extend across South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Afghanistan. It is expected to work particularly closely with India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, while also collaborating with Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam.
Scientists from different countries will share technology and research findings to identify varieties capable of producing better yields under varying climatic conditions.
India’s industrial demand for potatoes has been rising, creating a need for varieties with specific qualities required for processing.
"The centre would work with industries to understand their requirements and develop varieties suitable for products such as chips and other processed foods. The broader objective is to create an integrated value chain involving farmers, researchers, companies and government agencies," Singh said.
“India currently has a limited number of processing varieties of potatoes and sweet potatoes. China has made considerable progress in processing and hybrid varieties, and we plan to draw upon that expertise,” he added.
Discussions have already been held with Yanmin Shi, Director of the CIP China Center for Asia Pacific, on collaboration in processing and hybrid varieties.
While the centre’s potato research will be significant, its effort to revive sweet potato cultivation could prove equally important. Sweet potatoes were once widely cultivated and consumed in India, especially during the kharif season. However, their tendency to spoil quickly reduced their commercial value and gradually discouraged farmers.
“This is our first season of work on sweet potatoes. We have planted nine varieties at the Seengna farm,” Singh said.
The research will concentrate on varieties that can be stored longer, offer higher yields and are suitable for processing. Improved varieties from Bangladesh and Vietnam will be brought to Agra for trials before the best-performing ones are offered to farmers.
Research advances in Peru and several African countries will also be studied. Singh says, Bangladesh has developed promising sweet potato varieties with technical support from Peru.
“Sweet potato farming has as much potential as potato cultivation. China produces around 50 per cent of the world’s sweet potatoes, while all other countries together account for the remaining half,” he said.
Singh believes the difference in growing seasons could help farmers earn from both crops. Sweet potato is generally cultivated during the kharif season, while potato is a rabi crop. Farmers could, therefore, cultivate sweet potatoes first and potatoes later, earning from two successive crops. Better storage and processing facilities could further improve returns by reducing post-harvest losses.
The centre also plans to train farmers in selecting varieties, improving productivity and adopting better cultivation practices. A dedicated training facility is being developed with government support. “The work does not end with developing a variety. Farmers must also know how to cultivate it and obtain the best yield. We want to build a system involving scientists, farmers, companies and the government,” Singh said.
A delegation of senior CIP officials and scientists recently inspected the Seengna site. It included CIP Director General Simon Heck, Yanmin Shi of the China Center for Asia Pacific and regional representatives from Africa, Latin America and South Asia.
The visiting experts also discussed the development of climate-suitable potato varieties with better yields and export potential.
Once operational, the Agra centre is expected to connect international agricultural research with the requirements of local farmers, turning a familiar crop into a stronger source of income, industrial growth and food security.
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