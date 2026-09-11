ETV Bharat / state

Agra International Potato Center To Develop New Varieties, Train Farmers: Sudhanshu Singh

Agra: A major research facility taking shape at Seengna village along the Agra-Delhi Highway could change the way potatoes and sweet potatoes are grown, stored and processed across South Asia. The International Potato Center, known by its Spanish acronym CIP, is developing the facility as a hub for crop research, development of improved varieties and farmer training. Construction of the building and laboratories is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed within six months. The centre is likely to become fully operational within a year.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, CIP South Asia Director Sudhanshu Singh said scientists at the centre would work on high-yielding, climate-resilient and processing-friendly varieties suited to the needs of farmers and industries.

Sudhanshu Singh, CIP South Asia Director, in conversation with Shyamveer Singh (ETV Bharat)

“The Agra centre will focus not only on potatoes but also on sweet potatoes. We will develop improved varieties and train farmers in scientific cultivation methods so that they can increase both production and income,” Singh said.

The Agra facility will draw upon genetic material and scientific expertise from Peru, China, Africa and other regions where extensive research has been conducted on potatoes and sweet potatoes.

CIP is headquartered in Peru, part of the Andean region where potatoes originated. Singh said genetic material from Peru and other countries would be brought to Agra for scientific evaluation and the development of varieties suitable for Indian and South Asian conditions.

The centre will collaborate with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Central Potato Research Institute, agricultural universities, government agencies, private companies and international scientists.

Agra International Potato Center To Develop New Varieties, Train Farmers: Sudhanshu Singh (ETV Bharat)

According to Singh, its work will extend across South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Afghanistan. It is expected to work particularly closely with India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, while also collaborating with Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam.

Scientists from different countries will share technology and research findings to identify varieties capable of producing better yields under varying climatic conditions.

India’s industrial demand for potatoes has been rising, creating a need for varieties with specific qualities required for processing.