Agra's Intense Heat Decreases Tourist Footfall At Taj Mahal
Senior conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal advised tourists to visit during early morning or evening when the heat is not so intense.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Agra: The intense heatwave in northern India has led to a sharp dip in the number of tourists visiting Agra, which is among the top five hottest cities in Uttar Pradesh.
Currently, the City of Taj is reeling under extreme heat, with temperatures hovering above 44.5 degrees Celsius. The rising temperature has impacted tourism and Taj Mahal is having less than half the number of visitors these days. Due to the rising temperature, the marble flooring of the Taj Mahal becomes scorching hot, making it impossible to walk barefoot.
In winter, the city attracts around 45,000-50,000 tourists per day, but with the onset of summers, the number has come down to less than 22,000.
On Saturday, there was a sudden shift in the weather and the sky became overcast, providing some relief to the visitors. Despite this, Taj Mahal recorded only 21,270 tourists. Similarly, the tourist inflow is dwindling at the Agra Fort and other historical monuments.
On days when the heatwaves and temperatures are particularly intense, the number of tourists plummets drastically. Taj Mahal remains eerily quiet and deserted from 12 to 3 pm due to the heatwave.
However, the decline in the number of tourists is taking a toll on the local tourism industry. Rafiq, a shopkeeper, said that fewer tourists are coming here due to the heat, resulting in reduced sales. The hotel and restaurant operators too are facing similar predicament.
Dolly, a tourist from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said she has come to see the Taj Mahal with her family. She said while the heat is intense, it is comparatively less severe in Agra compared to Sri Ganganagar. "The weather in Agra has improved today, making the heat feel less oppressive. Visiting the Taj Mahal had been my daughter's dream, so we brought her here during her summer vacation. My daughter is absolutely overjoyed upon seeing the Taj Mahal. We had a wonderful time. We plan to visit again during the winter season," Dolly said.
Chandrashekhar, a teacher who arrived from Maroha leading a group of school children, said this is their first-ever visit to Agra. When the children caught sight of the Taj Mahal, they jumped in joy. The heat in Agra is quite intense, he said.
Divya, a tourist from Maharashtra, said the children were quite restless due to the scorching heat, though they thoroughly enjoyed their visit. Another visitor, Rajni from Vidhuna, said children were constantly asking for water due to the weather.
Tourist Footfall At Taj Mahal
|Date
|Visitors
|May 14
|16,063
|May 16
|19,429
|May 17
|20,040
|May 18
|14,557
|May 19
|13,082
|May 20
|13,225
|May 21
|18,243
|May 23
|21,270
Senior tourist guide Shamsuddin said the intense heat and the ongoing situation in the Middle East has taken a toll on the influx of foreign tourists as well. Foreign travelers are hesitant to undertake international tours. For those who visit India, are currently opting for the hill stations instead of Tag Mahal.
Kalandar Bind, a senior conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal said ample arrangements have been made to provide cold drinking water for tourists within the complex. All designated drinking water points are fully operational, he said adding that more than 50 air coolers have been installed at various locations, allowing tourists to sit down whenever they feel overwhelmed by the heat. Tourists are advised that if they choose to visit the Taj Mahal during the cooler hours of the morning or evening, since heat will not pose much discomfort at that time, Bind said.
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