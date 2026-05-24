ETV Bharat / state

Agra's Intense Heat Decreases Tourist Footfall At Taj Mahal

Agra: The intense heatwave in northern India has led to a sharp dip in the number of tourists visiting Agra, which is among the top five hottest cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, the City of Taj is reeling under extreme heat, with temperatures hovering above 44.5 degrees Celsius. The rising temperature has impacted tourism and Taj Mahal is having less than half the number of visitors these days. Due to the rising temperature, the marble flooring of the Taj Mahal becomes scorching hot, making it impossible to walk barefoot.

In winter, the city attracts around 45,000-50,000 tourists per day, but with the onset of summers, the number has come down to less than 22,000.

On Saturday, there was a sudden shift in the weather and the sky became overcast, providing some relief to the visitors. Despite this, Taj Mahal recorded only 21,270 tourists. Similarly, the tourist inflow is dwindling at the Agra Fort and other historical monuments.

On days when the heatwaves and temperatures are particularly intense, the number of tourists plummets drastically. Taj Mahal remains eerily quiet and deserted from 12 to 3 pm due to the heatwave.

However, the decline in the number of tourists is taking a toll on the local tourism industry. Rafiq, a shopkeeper, said that fewer tourists are coming here due to the heat, resulting in reduced sales. The hotel and restaurant operators too are facing similar predicament.