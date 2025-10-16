ETV Bharat / state

Court Sentences Two To Death For Rape And Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl

Agra: A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced two men to death by hanging for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in March last year. Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Sonika Chaudhary, delivered the verdict.

The incident took place on March 18, 2024. The court stated that the crime was heinous and despicable. The two accused lured the child away from her home in the Bah police station area, while she was playing outside. The duo raped, tortured, and murdered her before concealing her body.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Subhash Giri, the family started searching for the girl. To divert the case, the two accused called the victim’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs 6 lakh. The victim's family informed the police. Following this, the police investigated the matter and arrested the duo on March 20, 2024.