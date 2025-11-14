ETV Bharat / state

Agra Central Jail Increases Surveillance On Pakistani Prisoners Following Red Fort Blast

Agra: With the major cities across the country put on high alert following the car explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday, the administration in Uttar Pradesh has also beefed up security arrangements.

The Agra Central jail, where terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir are lodged, has enhanced its surveillance. Twenty-eight terrorists from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 22 citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are being held there.

According to the jail administration, the release of these prisoners from the high-security barracks has been halved. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security agencies are investigating the Agra connection of Dr Parvez Ansari and his sister, Dr Shaheen Ansari, who were arrested after the Delhi blast.

“The Central Jail currently houses 28 prisoners from Pakistan and PoK and 22 from Jammu and Kashmir. All are being monitored. A control room has been set up for these prisoners, from which the jailer and his office also view footage on a large screen,” said Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail, OP Katiyar. He added that PAC personnel were deployed along with the police on the routes to the jail.

Before the Delhi blast, these prisoners were allowed to leave their barracks for two hours each morning and evening to bathe and walk in the veranda. Now, this time has been reduced, allowing them to go out for one hour each. CCTV cameras are installed throughout the barracks and verandas.