Agra Central Jail Increases Surveillance On Pakistani Prisoners Following Red Fort Blast
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Agra: With the major cities across the country put on high alert following the car explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday, the administration in Uttar Pradesh has also beefed up security arrangements.
The Agra Central jail, where terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir are lodged, has enhanced its surveillance. Twenty-eight terrorists from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 22 citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are being held there.
According to the jail administration, the release of these prisoners from the high-security barracks has been halved. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security agencies are investigating the Agra connection of Dr Parvez Ansari and his sister, Dr Shaheen Ansari, who were arrested after the Delhi blast.
“The Central Jail currently houses 28 prisoners from Pakistan and PoK and 22 from Jammu and Kashmir. All are being monitored. A control room has been set up for these prisoners, from which the jailer and his office also view footage on a large screen,” said Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail, OP Katiyar. He added that PAC personnel were deployed along with the police on the routes to the jail.
Before the Delhi blast, these prisoners were allowed to leave their barracks for two hours each morning and evening to bathe and walk in the veranda. Now, this time has been reduced, allowing them to go out for one hour each. CCTV cameras are installed throughout the barracks and verandas.
The police officer added that the identities of visitors to prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan are verified through the relevant district and administration. “After verification, the meeting is allowed, accompanied by videography. An LIU inspector is also present. Along with the videography, voice recording is also conducted, which is thoroughly investigated by the officers. If the visitor speaks in another language, this can also be detected,” he added.
In October 2021, terrorists from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were sent to the Central Jail along with those arrested from Jammu and Kashmir. At that time, several batches of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were transferred to various other jails in Uttar Pradesh. Agra Central Jail had over 100 prisoners at that time.
The Anti Terrorism Squad investigating the Delhi blast has requested Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra regarding Dr Parvez Ansari, where he did his post-graduation in medicine. In addition, the ATS has also investigated where Dr Parvez Ansari lived as a tenant, whom he met, and who visited him. They are also investigating the Agra connections of his sister, Dr Shaheen Ansari.
Agra Central Jail also houses several prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir who have been granted bail in Jammu and Kashmir due to the lengthy release process for such prisoners, which takes several months. Upon receipt of a bail order, information about the prisoner is provided to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Several factors, such as obtaining a NOC from the administration for release, information from the ADG CID, a case being registered against the prisoner in another police station, or being wanted in any other case, are factors that make the process lengthy.
