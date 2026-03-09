AGP's Jayanta Khaund Joins Congress Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls
Party MP Gaurav Gogoi said Khaund has been in touch with the people of his assembly constituency, who are very happy with this decision.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Congress received a shot in the arm as former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jayanta Khaund joined the grand old party here on Monday.
Khaund, who quit the NDA ally AGP days ago, joined in the presence of Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, senior observer and Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress state unit president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, at the party office here.
Welcoming him into the party, Alwar said Khaund's joining would strengthen Congress in Assam. "Jayanta Khaund Ji began his journey as a young leader and has done a lot of work to protect the culture of Assam. With his joining, the Congress has strengthened. We extend a very warm welcome to him," he added.
Taking on the BJP government, the senior Congress leader said, "Since the Himanta (Biswa Sarma) government came to power in the state, it has started to finish regional parties. But Jayant Ji has always stood firm on his values."
Echoing similar sentiments, Gogoi said, "Today is a very important day for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The people of Assam know Jayanta Khaund very well. That he works for the people is known to everyone."
"For the past few months, Jayanta Ji has been in touch with us and expressed his desire to join Congress. The people of his assembly constituency are very happy with this decision. We will strongly fight in the upcoming Assembly elections," the Assam Congress president further said.
On the BJP-led state government, Gogoi said, "There is anger among the people in Assam against Himanta Biswa Sarma. The people understand that Himanta is acting arbitrarily and bringing forward unqualified people into politics who are mired in corruption."
Khaund said he joined the grand old party inspired by the work of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Gogoi. "Today, I have joined the Congress party. I am a newcomer. The way Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi have been working for the people. Together we will work for the welfare of the people," he said.
Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled to be held along with West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming months. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule this week. The tenure of the Assam Assembly is scheduled to expire on May 20.
The ruling BJP is confident of retaining power in Assam, while the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to oust the ruling dispensation.
