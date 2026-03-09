ETV Bharat / state

AGP's Jayanta Khaund Joins Congress Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Congress received a shot in the arm as former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jayanta Khaund joined the grand old party here on Monday.

Khaund, who quit the NDA ally AGP days ago, joined in the presence of Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, senior observer and Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress state unit president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, at the party office here.

Welcoming him into the party, Alwar said Khaund's joining would strengthen Congress in Assam. "Jayanta Khaund Ji began his journey as a young leader and has done a lot of work to protect the culture of Assam. With his joining, the Congress has strengthened. We extend a very warm welcome to him," he added.

Taking on the BJP government, the senior Congress leader said, "Since the Himanta (Biswa Sarma) government came to power in the state, it has started to finish regional parties. But Jayant Ji has always stood firm on his values."

Echoing similar sentiments, Gogoi said, "Today is a very important day for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The people of Assam know Jayanta Khaund very well. That he works for the people is known to everyone."