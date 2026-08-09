ETV Bharat / state

'Agony In The Sky': Birds Fall Prey To 'Chinese Manja' As Season Of Kite Flying Starts In Delhi

This year, the crisis started from July itself. The data of Delhi Fire Service from January to July shows that a total of 1,548 birds have been rescued.

The numbers show that the calls for bird rescue went up or more than doubled in August as compared to previous months. The number reduced somewhat in September.

As per Delhi Fire Service (DFS) data, kite flying in the month of August has a direct impact on the safety of birds. According to the data, an unexpected and record surge in bird rescue calls was recorded in the month of August in 2024 and 2025.

Colourful kites flying in the city's skyline is a sight to behold. However, amid the friendly contests to take down each others' kites, lurks the dangers of Chinese and synthetic 'manja' (string used to fly a kite). The strings not only pose a grave danger to human beings but also birds.

New Delhi : The national capital is all set for Independence Day celebrations with people already buying the Tricolour for the occasion. The month of August also ushers in the season of kite flying in the capital.

January: 269

February: 252

March: 247

April: 179

May: 148

June: 161

July: 292

A bird being rescued by a personnel of Delhi Fire Service (ETV Bharat)

AK Malik, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Delhi Fire Service, said in August, a large number of birds become entangled in kite strings. "Whenever the fire service receives an emergency call, the team immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the birds. If the bird is normally entangled and healthy, it is freed and released immediately. However, seriously injured birds are immediately sent to the Bird Hospital in the city for treatment," he said. Malik said use of Chinese string is extremely dangerous for both humans and birds and people should refrain from using it.

Dr Rameshwar Yadav of the renowned Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk said, "Seriously injured birds are brought to us daily by the fire service and general public. The majority of the birds which get entangled in the strings and get injured are pigeons, crows, and kites. Chinese manja, made of plastic and nylon, is so strong and sharp that it can cut birds' wings and bones. Due to broken or cut bones, the birds lose their ability to fly and spend their entire lives in the disability ward of the hospital".

Two accused arrested with illegal 'Chinese Manja' (ETV Bharat)

Delhi Police's major crackdown

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police has launched a massive operation to the illegal sale and storage of dangerous Chinese manja.

Special teams including personnel from the Crime Branch and from various districts have jointly exposed a large network of those dealing in the strings. Central District DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said the storage, sale, and use of Chinese/synthetic manja is banned in Delhi. "Strict legal action is being taken against those involved in this trade under relevant sections of the BNS and the Environmental Protection Act and under a "zero tolerance" policy, cases are being registered against them.

On May 24 this year, the Crime Branch raided Hanuman Market in Uttam Nagar and seized 2,040 rolls of synthetic thread with the arrest of two accused, including the main supplier. On June 28, 1,170 rolls were recovered during a raid on the Uttam Nagar and Kamala Market.

On July 22, North-East District (Bhajanpura police station) police seized 34 rolls of manja near Yamuna Vihar Metro Station and arrested three accused.

Similarly, on July 29 and 30, Central District Special Staff recovered a stock of 424 rolls from a secret room in Laxman Puri, Nabi Karim, and arrested one accused. On August 1, teams from Dayalpur police station raided Nehru Vihar and Loni and recovered 37 rolls. On August 4, personnel from Jyoti Nagar, Nand Nagari police stations, and the Outer District's anti-snatching cell jointly raided warehouses in Sundar Nagari and Chander Vihar and seized a total of 384 rolls, including 300 rolls of the "Monokite" brand.

Deadly synthetic manjha poses a major threat not only to living creatures but also to the Delhi Metro, considered the lifeline of Delhi-NCR. The Metro's overhead equipment (OHE) lines carry a high electricity current of 25,000 volts (25 kV). When metallic-coated or nylon strings become entangled in the wires, they can cause short circuits and power outages. Such incidents have occurred in the past on the Pink Line, Violet Line, and Magenta Line.

DMRC's appeal to public

The DMRC has appealed people to not fly kites within at least 500 meters of elevated metro tracks and OHE lines. Besides, people have been advised to use only cotton or traditional thread for kite flying.