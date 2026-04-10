ETV Bharat / state

Agniveer Trainee Death: Father Arrives At INS Chilka In Odisha's Khordha To Collect Body

Khordha: The father of a 19-year-old Agniveer trainee, who died by suicide at the Indian Navy’s INS Chilka training centre in Odisha's Khordha earlier this week, arrived on Friday to identify and collect the body, even as police continued their investigation.

The deceased was a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, who had joined the training centre as an Agniveer in February and was undergoing training at the facility. Officials said the Balugaon police have registered a case and initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint from the family members.

According to police, the incident came to light on April 8 when his body was found in a room behind the barracks inside the campus. He was rushed to the on-campus medical facility by staff, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary findings suggest that the incident occurred while other trainees were engaged in their duties.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to his death,” a police official said.

Family members said that the deceased had spoken to his mother on April 7 and 8, requesting her to approve his resignation from service. However, the family had refused and counselled him to continue. His father, Rajkumar, who reached the campus after being informed by authorities, said, “He wanted to leave the job and had sent a resignation letter home, but his mother refused to sign it.”