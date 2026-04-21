ETV Bharat / state

Another Agniveer Trainee Dies By Suicide At INS Chilka; Father Demands Probe As Police Investigate

Khordha: The father of a 19-year-old Agniveer trainee, who was found dead at the Indian Navy's INS Chilka training centre in Odisha earlier this week, reached the campus to claim his son’s body, even as police continue their investigation into the incident.

According to police, the trainee Vikas Kumar - hailing from Saripur village in Bhojpur district of Bihar - had joined the Agniveer programme in February and was undergoing training at INS Chilka, a premier naval training establishment. His body was discovered on April 18 in a gym at INS Chilka .

Training staff immediately rushed the trainee to the on-campus medical facility by training staff, where doctors declared him dead. The Odisha Police registered a case of unnatural death at the Balugaon police station following a complaint from the family and launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause and circumstances.

Family members said the trainee had been in regular contact with his mother and had recently expressed a desire to quit the programme. He had reportedly sent a resignation letter home seeking approval, but the family had advised him to continue his training. ''He wanted to leave the job, but we asked him to stay,'' his father Pintu said, calling for a fair and transparent investigation.

A forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence, while the body was sent to Banapur hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to the family. Officials said investigators are examining all aspects, including personal factors and the training environment.

This incident follows an earlier case reported on April 8, at the same training establishment involving another trainee's - Katik Yadav of Meerut in UP - death under similar circumstances, raising concerns and prompting calls for closer scrutiny of conditions at the facility.