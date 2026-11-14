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Agnikul Cosmos Signs MoU With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Build Orbital Data Centre Platforms

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: Agnikul Cosmos announced its signing of an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest in a unit that would build space-based orbital data centre platforms and enable end-to-end support for equatorial and low-inclination launch operations.

The company on Friday signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district, marking a new bet on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In a post on X, the firm said the initiative would directly complement its efforts in Tamil Nadu, where its facilities will support launch to polar / sun synchronous orbits. As a refresher, its reusable Agnibaan launch vehicle has the capacity to extend its patented and extendable upper stage to be a platform that can host data centres.