Agnikul Cosmos Signs MoU With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Build Orbital Data Centre Platforms
The company signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Agnikul Cosmos announced its signing of an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest in a unit that would build space-based orbital data centre platforms and enable end-to-end support for equatorial and low-inclination launch operations.
The company on Friday signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district, marking a new bet on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
In a post on X, the firm said the initiative would directly complement its efforts in Tamil Nadu, where its facilities will support launch to polar / sun synchronous orbits.
Humbled to sign an MoU with the Govt. Of Andhra Pradesh to invest in a unit that would build space-based orbital data center platforms and enable end-to-end support for equatorial and low inclination launch operations. This would directly complement our efforts in Tamil Nadu, where our facilities will support launch to polar / sun synchronous orbits. As a refresher, @AgnikulCosmos 's reusable Agnibaan launch vehicle has the capacity to extend its patented & extendable upper stage to be a platform that can host data centres. This stage extension adds to the effort of making Agnibaan fully reusable - the lower stage is recovered on a barge in the ocean & the upper stage is kept alive and extended beyond just one mission. Honoured to be having the opportunity to build original space technology from India, for the world. @CII_PS @AP_EDB @Industries_GoAP @srinathr155 @moin_spm @satchakra_iitm @iitmadras @iitm_respark @IITMIC @ANRFIndia @tdbgoi @IndiaDST @TN_SIPCOT @TIDCO_1965 @Guidance_TN @TheStartupTN @isro @INSPACeIND @startup_mission #CIIPartnershipSummit2026— AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) November 13, 2026
As a refresher, its reusable Agnibaan launch vehicle has the capacity to extend its patented and extendable upper stage to be a platform that can host data centres.
This stage extension adds to the effort of making Agnibaan fully reusable - the lower stage is recovered on a barge in the ocean & the upper stage is kept alive and extended beyond just one mission.
Agnikul’s announcement comes nearly a month after Google’s Suncatcher prototype data centre was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bringing orbital computing a step closer to reality.
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