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Agnikul Cosmos Signs MoU With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Build Orbital Data Centre Platforms

The company signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:03 AM IST

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Hyderabad: Agnikul Cosmos announced its signing of an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest in a unit that would build space-based orbital data centre platforms and enable end-to-end support for equatorial and low-inclination launch operations.

The company on Friday signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 to set up the facility in Tirupati district, marking a new bet on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In a post on X, the firm said the initiative would directly complement its efforts in Tamil Nadu, where its facilities will support launch to polar / sun synchronous orbits.

As a refresher, its reusable Agnibaan launch vehicle has the capacity to extend its patented and extendable upper stage to be a platform that can host data centres.

This stage extension adds to the effort of making Agnibaan fully reusable - the lower stage is recovered on a barge in the ocean & the upper stage is kept alive and extended beyond just one mission.

Agnikul’s announcement comes nearly a month after Google’s Suncatcher prototype data centre was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bringing orbital computing a step closer to reality.

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  1. Agnikul Announces Rocket Production At Taiyur Campus At IIT Madras Facility

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AGNIKUL COSMOS ANDHRA TIEUP
AGNIKUL ORBITAL DATA PLATFORMS

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