ETV Bharat / state

Agitators Clash With Security Forces In Manipur's Kangpokpi After Recovery Of Missing Youths' Bodies

Imphal: Protesters clashed with security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district after mutilated bodies of two missing youths were found in adjoining Senapati, prompting the law enforcers to fire tear gas shells and baton-charge the agitators to disperse them, police said on Monday.

Protests erupted in several parts of Kangpokpi district on Sunday night, as agitators burned tyres on many roads and blocked several stretches with logs of wood and boulders. Police have since managed to clear some of the roads.

Agitators also threw stones at security forces, prompting the law enforcers to fire tear gas shells and baton-charge the protesters to disperse them. A protester was injured on his head after being allegedly hit by a tear gas shell, and his condition is stable, they said.

"Tension remains high in the district and additional security forces have been deployed on Monday morning," a district official said. The mutilated bodies of two youths, who recently went missing, were found in a hilly stretch in Senapati district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The bodies were found stuffed in gunny bags in a banana farm during an operation to trace the two youths, identified as T Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), who went missing from Taphou Kuki village on October 29, they said. Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho condemned the killings.

In a statement, Kipgen said, "What began with hopes of safe return ended in tragedy." She demanded that "heinous crimes be thoroughly investigated", and the culprits be brought to justice.

Dikho, in another statement, said, "Such senseless acts of violence and killing must be condemned unequivocally. The ongoing violence in our state is unacceptable. No grievances or disagreements can ever justify taking a human life."

While Kipgen is from the Kuki community, Dikho is a Naga. Meanwhile, Naga Peoples' Organisation has questioned the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the bodies in Senapati district.