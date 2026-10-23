ETV Bharat / state

Agitation Over Siang Multipurpose Project Intensifies In Arunachal Pradesh, Bandh Underway In Three Districts.

Tezpur: The ongoing agitation against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) intensified on Friday, with a 12-hour bandh being observed across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Five women reportedly suffered injuries after police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Dite-Dime in Siang district.

According to the Siang district administration, the bandh proceeded peacefully until around 7 am, when about 150–200 protesters from Upper Siang district, particularly from Geku and Komkar, violated prohibitory orders at Dite-Dime. The administration alleged that protesters, armed with machetes, sticks, and slingshots, attempted to breach barricades and pelted stones at security personnel.

Following the incident, lawful action was initiated against the protesters in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, the administration said.

The protesters, on the other hand, claimed that police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel used excessive force, triggering tension in the area.