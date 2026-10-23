Agitation Over Siang Multipurpose Project Intensifies In Arunachal Pradesh, Bandh Underway In Three Districts.
Five women reportedly sustained injuries after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Dite-Dime during the 12-hour bandh.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Tezpur: The ongoing agitation against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) intensified on Friday, with a 12-hour bandh being observed across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.
Five women reportedly suffered injuries after police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Dite-Dime in Siang district.
According to the Siang district administration, the bandh proceeded peacefully until around 7 am, when about 150–200 protesters from Upper Siang district, particularly from Geku and Komkar, violated prohibitory orders at Dite-Dime. The administration alleged that protesters, armed with machetes, sticks, and slingshots, attempted to breach barricades and pelted stones at security personnel.
Following the incident, lawful action was initiated against the protesters in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, the administration said.
The protesters, on the other hand, claimed that police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel used excessive force, triggering tension in the area.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Siang Superintendent of Police K. Sikom said the situation is now under control. However, protests and gatherings continued at several locations, including Dite-Dime, Yingkiong, Riga and Pasighat. Local sources reported heavy deployment of CAPF personnel in the affected areas.
The proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has emerged as a bone of contention in the region. The ongoing agitation highlights the concerns of the local population over the project's possible adverse impact on the environment and their livelihood.
The bandh, called by Adi Bane Kebang United (ABK), was supported by several other organisations.
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