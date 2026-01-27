ETV Bharat / state

Agniveer Soldier Commits Suicide In Ambala

Ambala: An Agniveer soldier stationed at the Ambala Cantonment area allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Moin Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Tuesday. According to the police here, Moin Khan took the extreme step on Monday.

When some of his fellow soldiers arrived at the office, Moin's body was found hanging from the ceiling. Senior officers were informed of the matter, and the police were also informed. He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.