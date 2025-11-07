ETV Bharat / state

Aghori Sadhvi Chanchal Nath Denied Entry To Taj Mahal With Trident, 'Damru'

Agra: An Aghori Sadhvi, Chanchal Mata, was denied entry to the Taj Mahal with her 'damru' (hand drum) and 'trishul' (trident) on Thursday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said she was stopped as she was carrying a trident and damru with her. The sadhvi, however, claimed she had left the two items at a shop outside the premises but was still stopped from entering into the monument.

The sadhvi's actual name is Chanchal Nath. Born in West Bengal, she resides in Haryana's Karnal and is a worshipper of Goddess Mahakali. It is believed that she possesses miraculous powers, drawing devotees from across the country to seek her blessings. She had garnered spotlight at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in February when videos of her setting 'havan kund' on fire without using matchstick went viral on social media.

Chanchal Mata arrived in Agra on Thursday afternoon and reached the Eastern Gate of Taj Mahal from the Shilpgram parking lot. Accompanied by a tourist guide, when she went through the mandatory security check, CISF personnel deployed at the spot stopped her. They told her that she could not enter the Taj Mahal complex with her damru and trident and asked her to keep the items in the locker. Upon this, the sadhvi left those at a shop suggested by the tourist guide.