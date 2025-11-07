Aghori Sadhvi Chanchal Nath Denied Entry To Taj Mahal With Trident, 'Damru'
Aghori Sadhvi Chanchal Mata shot to limelight at Mahakumbh Mela when videos went viral showing her setting 'havan kund' on fire without using a matchstick.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:40 PM IST
Agra: An Aghori Sadhvi, Chanchal Mata, was denied entry to the Taj Mahal with her 'damru' (hand drum) and 'trishul' (trident) on Thursday.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said she was stopped as she was carrying a trident and damru with her. The sadhvi, however, claimed she had left the two items at a shop outside the premises but was still stopped from entering into the monument.
The sadhvi's actual name is Chanchal Nath. Born in West Bengal, she resides in Haryana's Karnal and is a worshipper of Goddess Mahakali. It is believed that she possesses miraculous powers, drawing devotees from across the country to seek her blessings. She had garnered spotlight at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in February when videos of her setting 'havan kund' on fire without using matchstick went viral on social media.
Chanchal Mata arrived in Agra on Thursday afternoon and reached the Eastern Gate of Taj Mahal from the Shilpgram parking lot. Accompanied by a tourist guide, when she went through the mandatory security check, CISF personnel deployed at the spot stopped her. They told her that she could not enter the Taj Mahal complex with her damru and trident and asked her to keep the items in the locker. Upon this, the sadhvi left those at a shop suggested by the tourist guide.
After this, when she attempted to re-enter the Taj Mahal complex, the CISF personnel again stopped her, citing security norms, saying she could not enter with her pot in hand and had to keep it in the locker as well, her follower said. She explained to the CISF personnel and ASI staff that the vessel was her food pot and she could not separate it from her, he added.
This led to an argument with the security personnel pressing to their stand of not allowing her entry unless she kept all her items in the locker. Finally, the Aghori Sadhvi left the premises without engaging in any further argument.
Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal, said the Aghori Sadhvi had arrived at the Eastern Gate at around 2:30 pm on Thursday. She was carrying a damru and a trident, so security personnel denied her entry.
The incident comes three days after a leader of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, who arrived wearing saffron robes, was denied entry. Prior to which, a woman sparked controversy by reciting the Shiva Tandava Stotram during her visit here.
Also Read