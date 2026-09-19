ETV Bharat / state

Agencies Probing International Links In Orangutan Smuggling Case: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said that the Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) are currently investigating any possible international connections in the illegal smuggling case of rescued orangutans in the state.

During an interaction with the media, the minister further informed that while the primary accused within the state have been nabbed by now, a joint probe across several states has been initiated in order to track the roots of the smuggling network that can take around a month to conclude.

“There are suspicions of an international link to their entry into Odisha. Thereby, investigations are ongoing in several states. The case is being taken care of by the STF, and the WCCB and the guilty will be caught very soon. Measures for preventing such incidents in future are our prime focus,” Khuntia added.