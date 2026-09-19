Agencies Probing International Links In Orangutan Smuggling Case: Odisha Minister
Khuntia said three out of the four primates tested positive for anaemia, with one being severely anaemic and two others mildly anaemic.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 3:41 AM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said that the Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) are currently investigating any possible international connections in the illegal smuggling case of rescued orangutans in the state.
During an interaction with the media, the minister further informed that while the primary accused within the state have been nabbed by now, a joint probe across several states has been initiated in order to track the roots of the smuggling network that can take around a month to conclude.
“There are suspicions of an international link to their entry into Odisha. Thereby, investigations are ongoing in several states. The case is being taken care of by the STF, and the WCCB and the guilty will be caught very soon. Measures for preventing such incidents in future are our prime focus,” Khuntia added.
Regarding the health status of the animals, the minister confirmed that all five rescued primates are healthy at present. Three out of the four primates tested positive for anaemia, with one being severely anaemic and two others mildly anaemic, while test results for the other two primates are pending. Medical personnel have begun giving iron supplements to them along with fruits and vegetable-rich diets.
In order to rule out any internal harm caused by organs, the veterinarians have taken complete chest, stomach, and skull X-rays of the orangutans. In addition, blood, serum, and nasopharyngeal swabs have also been collected for tests, and results are awaited soon.
Commenting on the condition of these primates, Dr Indramani Nath, who was earlier the Project Coordinator at OUAT Wild Animal Medical Centre, said that the orangutans have not received mothers' milk from a young age and were hand-fed with milk bottles, resulting in malnutrition and anaemia. "These primates need a nutrient-rich diet, including nutritious wild animal food and fruit like apples and citrus fruits," he added.
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