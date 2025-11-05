ETV Bharat / state

Agencies Probing Chevella Bus Tragedy Zero In On Application Of Brakes

Rangareddy: The police and the transport department, probing the causes of the tragic accident that took place on Monday in Mirjaguda under Chevella mandal of Telangana's Rangareddy district, claiming 19 lives, have now focused on the application of brakes by the truck driver. The incident happened when the driver of the tipper truck tried to avoid a pothole and rammed into a TGRTC bus.

It is assumed that not applying the brakes before hitting the bus may have triggered the accident. It is also being analysed that the tipper was overloaded with gravel and was speeding, which might have been a contributing factor to its loss of control while taking a right turn. Following the collision, the RTC bus was dragged for 60 meters, which led investigators to the decision that either the brakes were not applied or it might have fallen.

Transport department officials are examining the tipper, which was bought by Lachunayak this year, to ascertain the reason behind the brake failure. Officials say the driver, Akash Dhanya Kamble (23), has a heavy motor vehicle license issued from Nanded in Maharashtra. Its genuineness is now being ascertained by the authorities with their Maharashtraian coterparts. Data on the vehicle's speed at the time of the collision is also being collected.