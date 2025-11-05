Agencies Probing Chevella Bus Tragedy Zero In On Application Of Brakes
The tipper truck was overloaded with gravel and was speeding, which might have led to it losing control while taking a right turn, say investigators.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Rangareddy: The police and the transport department, probing the causes of the tragic accident that took place on Monday in Mirjaguda under Chevella mandal of Telangana's Rangareddy district, claiming 19 lives, have now focused on the application of brakes by the truck driver. The incident happened when the driver of the tipper truck tried to avoid a pothole and rammed into a TGRTC bus.
It is assumed that not applying the brakes before hitting the bus may have triggered the accident. It is also being analysed that the tipper was overloaded with gravel and was speeding, which might have been a contributing factor to its loss of control while taking a right turn. Following the collision, the RTC bus was dragged for 60 meters, which led investigators to the decision that either the brakes were not applied or it might have fallen.
Transport department officials are examining the tipper, which was bought by Lachunayak this year, to ascertain the reason behind the brake failure. Officials say the driver, Akash Dhanya Kamble (23), has a heavy motor vehicle license issued from Nanded in Maharashtra. Its genuineness is now being ascertained by the authorities with their Maharashtraian coterparts. Data on the vehicle's speed at the time of the collision is also being collected.
Doctors who conducted the autopsy said 17 of the 19 bodies had a lot of gravel dust in the mouth and nose. The treatment of 24 injured passengers is ongoing, among whom five remain critical. The PMR Hospital in Chevella are treating 14 passengers, 10 are being treated at the government hospital in Vikarabad.
Police said the statements of the victims will be recorded as they are crucial, since both drivers died in the accident. Their blood samples have been sent for forensics on suspicion of possible drunk driving. The results are awaited.
DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat, and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty inspected the accident site on Tuesday and spoke to doctors at the Chevella Government Hospital. "The road from Police Academy to Manneguda has been paved. We are considering what measures can be taken to prevent further accidents until the work is over. We are identifying problems near the turns and will organise awareness programs called 'Arrival' from next month to prevent road accidents. Most motorists do not follow the defensive driving principle. They should drive by assessing the road condition and how other vehicles are approaching,' the DGP said.
