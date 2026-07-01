ETV Bharat / state

At 75, PhD Holder With 32 Degrees Takes IGNOU 'Acharya' Exam In Himachal Pradesh

Born on February 10, 1952, Ram obtained his bachelor's degree from a private college in Dharamshala in 1976 after he joined the Forest Department in 1972. Despite the rising job and family responsibilities, he never abandoned his studies. By the time he retired from a Grade-I position in 2010, Ram had already secured 26 degrees and the figure has now risen to 32.

Milkhi Ram, a resident of Gandar village in Kangra, has 32 academic degrees, including a PhD. On Tuesday, he appeared for a Sanskrit examination from the IGNOU's Hamirpur Study Centre. The MA in Sanskrit programme at IGNOU is recognised as equivalent to an 'Acharya' degree. Ram is the oldest examinee at the centre.

Hamirpur: A 75-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, appeared for an Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) examination in Hamirpur. His presence at the examination hall, at an age when most people prioritise comfort, inspires and motivates students.

Ram believes that education is the most powerful medium for the development of both society and an individual. He said that his wife, Vidya Devi, has always supported him, playing a pivotal role in his long academic journey. He considers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as his greatest inspiration

Milka Ram, aged 75, has 32 degrees, including a PhD (ETV Bharat)

Vidya Devi is also a retired Grade-I officer of the Forest Department, while their son, Rakesh Kumar, is an IRTS officer under the Ministry of Railways. "The support of my family, especially my wife, son, and daughter-in-law, has constantly inspired me to move forward," he said adding, he recently underwent an eye treatment to ensure there would be no obstacles to his studies and exam preparation.

"If the desire to learn remains alive, age can never become a barrier. Young people should prioritise education as knowledge is an asset that can never be taken away," Ram said.

Prof Sanjay Kumar, centre in-charge of IGNOU's Hamirpur Study Centre said Milkhi Ram arrived at the centre on Tuesday to take the 'Acharya' exam. "At 75 years of age, he is the oldest examinee at the centre. In recognition of his enthusiasm and dedication, he was welcomed at the centre with a bouquet of flowers. Ram's story conveys that success is not determined by age but by a passion for learning, discipline, and determination," he said.

At a time when many young people drop out of their studies due to minor challenges, Ram serves as an inspiration to the society, Kumar said. "At an age when most people prioritise comfort, his presence at the exam centre stands as a living example of dedication to education," he added.