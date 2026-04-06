ETV Bharat / state

Age Gap With Husband: Madhya Pradesh HC Allows Woman To Live With Partner

Gwalior: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday allowed a married woman to live with her partner. The high court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by her husband.

Awdhesh, the husband, alleged in the petition that their marriage took place in 2025, and the 19-year-old woman had left her husband to live 'illegally' with a man called Anuj. The police took her into custody and subsequently shifted her to the 'One-Stop Centre' in Gwalior.

When she was brought before the division bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav, she said the age gap of 21 years between her and her husband was preventing the establishment of harmony in their marriage.

Public prosecutor Anjali Gyani said the high court sought to hear the young woman's perspective after listening to the petitioner (the husband). "The young woman submitted that her husband was 40 years old, whereas she was merely 19. This significant age difference between the two made it impossible to build the mutual understanding and harmony essential for a conjugal life," she added.