Age Gap With Husband: Madhya Pradesh HC Allows Woman To Live With Partner
The woman argued before the division bench that the significant 21-year age gap between the couple was preventing the establishment of harmony in the relationship.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Gwalior: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday allowed a married woman to live with her partner. The high court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by her husband.
Awdhesh, the husband, alleged in the petition that their marriage took place in 2025, and the 19-year-old woman had left her husband to live 'illegally' with a man called Anuj. The police took her into custody and subsequently shifted her to the 'One-Stop Centre' in Gwalior.
When she was brought before the division bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav, she said the age gap of 21 years between her and her husband was preventing the establishment of harmony in their marriage.
Public prosecutor Anjali Gyani said the high court sought to hear the young woman's perspective after listening to the petitioner (the husband). "The young woman submitted that her husband was 40 years old, whereas she was merely 19. This significant age difference between the two made it impossible to build the mutual understanding and harmony essential for a conjugal life," she added.
Gyani said as a result of this situation, she was frequently subjected to mistreatment. "The young woman asserted that she is an adult and is not being held under any form of duress. Rather, she is living on her own free will," she added.
"After hearing her submission, the court granted her permission to live with her partner and ordered that security be provided for six months. Giving precedence to her wishes, the bench also arranged for counselling through the government counsel. However, the young woman did not alter her decision and reiterated her desire to live with Anuj," Gyani added.
Asked on the matter, Anuj also expressed his consent and gave an assurance to the court that he would take good care of her. Considering the circumstances, the court dismissed the petition and granted the young woman permission to live with her lover.
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