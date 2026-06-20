ETV Bharat / state

Agartala-Bound IndiGo Flight Struck By Lightning At Kolkata Airport, No Injuries

Kolkata: An IndiGo aircraft bound for Agartala was struck by lightning at Kolkata airport on Friday during a thunderstorm, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The incident took place amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

No passengers were injured in the incident, he added. The aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when it was struck by lightning around 9.30 am.