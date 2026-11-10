ETV Bharat / state

Agal Vilakku Publishing House's Bank Account Frozen Over Library Book Procurement Scam: Madurai Bench Of Madras HC

File photo of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate freezing of the bank account of Agal Vilakku Publishing House in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries.

The bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and Sumathihave have directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case regarding the matter today.

The order was issued during a contempt court hearing filed by Ramasubbu, a resident of Tirunelveli. "The court had issued orders in 2024, mandating that notifications regarding the procurement of books for public libraries must be published online. It was also ordered that the public and publishers be granted sufficient time to submit their opinions, objections, and recommendations, and that the procurement process should be finalised only thereafter. However, these directives are not being implemented properly," he complained. He alleged that books were procured for libraries in Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam, Trichy, Salem, Cuddalore, and Tirunelveli, without adhering to any of the court's stipulated guidelines. Also, he requested that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against the secretary of the school education department for such lapses.