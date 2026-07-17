ETV Bharat / state

Against The Matrimony Monopoly: Kerala Man Takes Marriage Bureaus To Court After Years Of Frustration

K K Ajith is an associate professor at the College of Nursing in Periye, Kasaragod. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: For 43-year-old K K Ajith, the search for a life partner gradually turned into a battle against what he describes as the exploitative practices of matrimony websites and marriage bureaus operating across Kerala.

A resident of Uzhichil near Cherupuzha in Kannur district and an associate professor at the College of Nursing in Periye, Kasaragod, Ajith has spent more than a decade navigating the state's increasingly commercialised marriage market, only to emerge as one of its fiercest critics.

His struggle began in 2009 when he registered with a prominent matrimonial agency in Kozhikode, paying a registration fee in the hope of finding a suitable partner without burdening his elderly parents.

According to Ajith, communication from the agency virtually stopped after the payment was made.

"Whenever I enquired, there was always an excuse — no suitable profiles, or that marriage is a matter of destiny, and I should wait," he said.

Over the years, Ajith registered with multiple marriage bureaus and online matrimonial platforms, spending more than ₹2 lakh in registration fees and related expenses.

Believing that many others faced similar experiences, he decided to seek legal remedies.