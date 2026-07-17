Against The Matrimony Monopoly: Kerala Man Takes Marriage Bureaus To Court After Years Of Frustration
Over 17 years, Ajith registered with multiple marriage bureaus and online matrimonial platforms, spending over ₹2 lakh. Reports Hemanth Chandran
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kannur: For 43-year-old K K Ajith, the search for a life partner gradually turned into a battle against what he describes as the exploitative practices of matrimony websites and marriage bureaus operating across Kerala.
A resident of Uzhichil near Cherupuzha in Kannur district and an associate professor at the College of Nursing in Periye, Kasaragod, Ajith has spent more than a decade navigating the state's increasingly commercialised marriage market, only to emerge as one of its fiercest critics.
His struggle began in 2009 when he registered with a prominent matrimonial agency in Kozhikode, paying a registration fee in the hope of finding a suitable partner without burdening his elderly parents.
According to Ajith, communication from the agency virtually stopped after the payment was made.
"Whenever I enquired, there was always an excuse — no suitable profiles, or that marriage is a matter of destiny, and I should wait," he said.
Over the years, Ajith registered with multiple marriage bureaus and online matrimonial platforms, spending more than ₹2 lakh in registration fees and related expenses.
Believing that many others faced similar experiences, he decided to seek legal remedies.
Ajith approached the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, filing complaints against nearly 10 matrimonial agencies alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. Five of those complaints have already been settled.
In one recent case, the consumer forum directed a marriage bureau to refund the registration amount and pay compensation after finding merit in Ajith's complaint.
The dispute dated back to 2016, when Ajith paid ₹3,000 to register with a Kannur-based bureau that allegedly stopped responding after initially claiming to have identified a suitable match.
After the agency failed to appear before the forum, the commission ordered it to refund the registration fee and pay compensation and litigation costs.
For Ajith, the struggle became deeply personal after the death of his father from cancer last year without seeing his son's marriage. Having lost faith in commercial matchmaking services, Ajith has now adopted an unconventional approach by putting up multilingual posters across Kannur seeking a life partner and even offering a reward to anyone who helps him find a suitable match.
Despite attracting ridicule and prank calls, Ajith remains undeterred. His objective, he says, is simple: to find companionship and support for his ageing mother while continuing his fight for greater accountability in Kerala's booming matrimonial industry.
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