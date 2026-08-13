ETV Bharat / state

Against Federal Principles: Kerala CM Says Will Oppose Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday said the state will strongly oppose the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill. Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting, Satheesan said, "The recent amendment to the central law on mineral mining is against federal principles; Kerala will strongly oppose it."

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to liberalise further, modernise, and make India's mineral sector more dynamic, with a focus on critical and strategic minerals. The bill, which seeks to amend the original Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 12. Rajya Sabha passed it by voice vote. About 19 members participated in the debate and shared some constructive suggestions.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken revolutionary reforms in the coal and mine sector in the last ten years.