Against Constitution, Will Go To Supreme Court: Activists, Opposition, As BJP Push For Disturbed Area Bill In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is preparing to pass the Disturbed Areas Bill, which was recently approved by the Cabinet, in the current Budget session. On March 6, the Bhajan Lal government will table the Disturbed Areas Bill in the House, following which, it will be discussed by members of both the ruling and opposition parties. Thereafter, the government will make every effort to pass the Bill.

The Congress party has been continuously attacking the Bill, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Julie, Govind Singh Dotasara, and several other leaders criticising it. Stating that the Bill is unacceptable, they have vowed to strongly oppose it during the House debate.

Even before the Bill was tabled, several social and religious organisations launched a campaign against it, calling it against the Constitution and fundamental rights, and threatening to approach the Supreme Court if necessary.

Regarding the Bill, State President of the Congress Minority Department M D Chowdhary said even if the government manages to pass the Bill using its majority in the House, it still completely violates the spirit of the Constitution, which guarantees equality and fundamental rights. He questioned how the government could declare any area "disturbed", saying, "We will examine the Bill to see what provisions and rules have been included, and after consulting with our legal team, take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary."

He added that the current government had previously introduced an anti-conversion law, which they have also appealed against in the Supreme Court, and whose hearing will take place soon. He also said, "This government only wants to further its political interests by creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. The government's first priority should be employment, education, and health."

Mohammad Nazim, state president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said the Disturbed Areas Bill is against the Constitution and violates fundamental rights. He said that instead of fostering brotherhood and harmony in society, it will create distance, which will prove fatal in the future. Any area declared "disturbed" will face a halt in development work, and the people living there will be looked down upon by others, he added.