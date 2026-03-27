ETV Bharat / state

Against All Odds: Gwalior’s Anushka Sharma Set For International Debut With South Africa T20 Series

Gwalior: Rising from controversy, self-doubt, and setbacks, Gwalior’s young cricketer Anushka Sharma is now on the brink of achieving her dream, representing India on the international stage.

Recently selected for the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming South Africa T20 series, Anushka is set to travel abroad for the first time with the senior national team. While this is a proud milestone, her journey to this point has been anything but easy. During a recent visit to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also congratulated her and wished her success.

For Anushka, however, the achievement is the result of years of determination. “It took a lot of hard work and struggle to reach here,” she said.

When cricket became a calling

It all began on the rooftop on their home where she would play cricket with her father and elder brother, who also nurtured her passion for cricket. Overtime, the fun matches turned into a serious pursuit and those early games laid the foundation for her promising career in team blue.

She said her brother Ayush is a cricket enthusiast and he helped her throughout her journey.

In 2017, she was selected for the Madhya Pradesh Under-16 team. Her consistent performances as an all-rounder earned her a spot in the Under-19 squad, and by 2021–22, she became a captain of the team.