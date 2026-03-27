Against All Odds: Gwalior’s Anushka Sharma Set For International Debut With South Africa T20 Series
With her grand entry into Indian squad for international cricket, she will play a five-match T20 series against South Africa, scheduled for April 17.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 2:02 AM IST
Gwalior: Rising from controversy, self-doubt, and setbacks, Gwalior’s young cricketer Anushka Sharma is now on the brink of achieving her dream, representing India on the international stage.
Recently selected for the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming South Africa T20 series, Anushka is set to travel abroad for the first time with the senior national team. While this is a proud milestone, her journey to this point has been anything but easy. During a recent visit to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also congratulated her and wished her success.
For Anushka, however, the achievement is the result of years of determination. “It took a lot of hard work and struggle to reach here,” she said.
When cricket became a calling
It all began on the rooftop on their home where she would play cricket with her father and elder brother, who also nurtured her passion for cricket. Overtime, the fun matches turned into a serious pursuit and those early games laid the foundation for her promising career in team blue.
She said her brother Ayush is a cricket enthusiast and he helped her throughout her journey.
In 2017, she was selected for the Madhya Pradesh Under-16 team. Her consistent performances as an all-rounder earned her a spot in the Under-19 squad, and by 2021–22, she became a captain of the team.
A pause that changed everything
Like many athletes, Anushka’s journey came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. She stopped playing cricket which led to self-doubt. But her father helped her regain perspective. He reminded her that one bad phase could not define her career. It helped her and she started practicing again. In 2022, she joined the State Women’s Cricket Academy in Shivpuri, where she worked on refining her game further.
Just when things seemed to be falling into place, 2024 brought a major setback. She was banned from bowling in domestic cricket after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) flagged her action as “chucking.”
Rising again
After the ban, Anushka worked toward correcting her bowling with her coach Arun Singh. “It was not just about technique, it tested my passion for the game and my mental strength,” she said. Under her coach’s guidance, she focused on improving her action through rigorous practice, which paved the way for her return.
With her grand entry into Indian squad for international cricket, she will play five-match T20 series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on April 17, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.
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