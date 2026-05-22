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After Yogi's Namaz Remarks, Clerics Say Eid Prayers at Mosques, Eidgahs; Shifts Under Consideration

Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the Badi Idgah in Ranital, Jabalpur, Saturday, March 21, 2026. ( ANI )

Lucknow/Aligarh: Amid a debate triggered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks on offering namaz in public places, several Muslim clerics have said that Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered inside mosques and Eidgahs as in previous years, and, if required, arrangements could be made for multiple prayer shifts.

Addressing an event in Lucknow recently, Adityanath said that if namaz was necessary, it should be offered inside mosques and that prayers would not be allowed in open public spaces. He also suggested that if there was a large gathering, prayers could be offered in shifts.

“If offering namaz is essential to you, do so in shifts. We will not stop you from praying. However, it will not be permitted on the streets,” Adityanath had said.

Senior executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said extensive preparations were being made in mosques and Eidgahs as every year for Eid-ul-Azha on May 28.

Speaking to PTI, he said arrangements for offering namaz in multiple shifts could be made if needed, provided each congregation had a separate imam.

Mahali said Muslims had been offering prayers inside mosques and Eidgahs for years and have always followed law and order because namaz was not only an act of worship, but it also taught discipline. By avoiding prayers on roads for years, Muslims had demonstrated that they were a disciplined and civilised community, he added.

On the chief minister's remarks, Mahali said, “We expect the government to apply the same rules to all communities. Ideally, no community should organise processions or gatherings on roads.”

The Aligarh unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), however, urged the local administration to allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers on the road outside the main Eidgah complex, citing overcrowding during congregational prayers.

In a memorandum submitted to the district magistrate, the AIMIM said a large number of worshippers spill over onto the adjoining road during Eid prayers due to a lack of space inside the Eidgah premises.

The general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, said arrangements for Eid prayers at Shia mosques this year were being made in the same manner as every year.

However, he clarified that there was no provision for multiple shifts in Shia congregational prayers. Congregational prayers are not conducted in shifts, he said, referring to the Shia practice.

On Adityanath's remarks, Abbas said, “This is about worship, and only one form of worship should not be targeted. Rules should apply equally to all. Any procession or religious activity that disrupts traffic should be stopped.”

The leading clerics of the Barelvi sect backed Adityanath and said that prayers should be offered only at clean and peaceful places where there is no disturbance.