After Years Of Social Service, Guntur Woman Now On A Mission To Bring Smiles To Cancer Patients

Guntur: She has seen the pain of cancer patients up close. For years, she witnessed her loved ones suffering in silence and battling emotional trauma until one day, she made up her mind to do something meaningful to minimise the struggle of others in the grip of cancer. Meet Gauri Sirisha from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who has been on a mission to help cancer patients regain their confidence through her hair donation initiative.

It all started when Sirisha's mother Yesu Kumari was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Watching her battling cancer, Sirisha found a way to help others facing similar struggle. What began as one woman's act of compassion soon became a journey her two daughters proudly followed and joined.

"We are from a middle-class family. My mother, Yesu Kumari, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer nine years ago. Watching her go through chemotherapy and seeing her helpless after the hairfall was heartbreaking. My grandmother and some relatives also suffered from cancer. Their struggles moved me deeply and made me want to help others facing the same pain," Sirisha said.

But social service has been a part of her life since her childhood days. Inspired by her father, who worked for the Suryanarayana Community Development Society NGO building roads, toilets, and houses for the needy, Gauri also developed an early interest in social service. "As a child, I used to accompany my father during field activities," she said.