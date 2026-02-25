After Years Of Neglect, Jammu And Kashmir Soon To Open Higher Education Doors For Specially-Abled Students
The proposed resource centres with sign language instructors could mark a turning point for inclusive higher education in Kashmir for students stuck after Class 12.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
By Mir Farhat
Srinagar: After years of neglect, the Jammu and Kashmir government is proposing skill courses and academic degrees in colleges for speech and hearing-impaired students, paving the way for dozens of students to continue their higher studies.
So far, the non-availability of classrooms and sign language instructors in colleges had been a roadblock to negotiate future educational opportunities for these students who pass their 10th and 12th-grade exams from the Government-run Abhinandan Home, a special school for children with hearing, speech and visual challenges, in Srinagar’s Solina area. This school, which currently enrolls 128 students, runs up to 12th grade and has hired special sign language instructors for these students.
Forty-four students from the Abhinandan Home passed the Class 12 exams (Modern Higher Secondary School) with flying colours over the last three years, but they have no opportunity to pursue higher studies or any other skill courses because the government has not built facilities or hired special educators for them in any college or university.
Mudasir Ahmad, principal of the Abhinandan Home, said that these specially-abled children are specially talented but lack the opportunity to study further due to the absence of facilities in higher education - be it in colleges or universities. “Forty-four students have passed Class 12 from 2023 to 2025 with distinctions and high marks. But these students are stranded at home now due to a lack of further opportunities in colleges,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
He said that some students enrolled at the IGNOU centre in Srinagar which was provided special instructors from the Abhinandan Home, but the university showed little interest and failed to pay the instructors for holding classes.
Quoting numbers from Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan survey, Ahmad, the principal, said that Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 children with special needs between 0 to 18 years of age. “But the number could be higher as the last census was carried out in 2011,” he added.
He also said that across Jammu and Kashmir, Abhinandan Home is the only facility of education for specially-abled children with speech and hearing impairment.
Shahida from Srinagar’s Rainawari, whose daughter is studying in Class 7 in Abhinandan Home, called it a 'tragedy' that the governments in Jammu and Kashmir have ignored these children and not established a single educational facility for them.
“The government must create facilities and pathways for these children so that they can excel in life and not remain dependent on others or be abandoned by the government,” she assertively stated while speaking to ETV Bharat. She also said that sending these children to other states is a hard-decision for parents as their children need special care and attention.
However, after continuous demands from parents like Shahida, the administration in Srinagar initiated an exercise to create facilities for these children in government-run colleges in the city.
Professor Seema Naaz, Principal, Government College of Education, IASE, Srinagar, said she is working on a proposal to create resource centres for these children either in Amar College or in IASE. “We are framing a proposal for skill and vocational training in polytechnic colleges, as well as academic courses which will initially be considered for teaching these students. Services of sign language instructors will be availed so that the students are not deprived of career opportunities," Professor Naaz said.
She was given the responsibility by the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, who said that the students of Abhinandan Home must be empowered with access to academic education, technical training and sustainable career opportunity.
Labroo held a meeting with officers on Monday where they mooted the idea of creating resource centres in a Srinagar college for these students. “Comprehensive discussions were held regarding the need to set up higher education academic facilities, introduction of vocational training, skill development programmes and trade diploma courses through ITIs to strengthen educational pathways for specially-abled students,” an official statement said.
Officials said that the proposal will be completed within a week and submitted to the higher education department for implementation.
“This is a landmark initiative in Jammu and Kashmir where such opportunities lack for these specially-abled children. The higher education department must show seriousness in creating facilities in colleges here,” said Mohammad Rajab Beigh of Surasyar of Budgam. Her granddaughter, Tanzilla, passed Class 12th with 454 marks last year from Abhinandan Home.
“She is an intelligent student, but she is now sitting idle at home as the government has not provided any facilities for them in colleges,” Beig lamented.
As the admission to colleges begin in the upcoming academic session in the Valley, these children can possibly enroll for higher studies if the government expedites the process of setting up resource centres with sign language instructors.
Also Read: