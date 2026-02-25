ETV Bharat / state

After Years Of Neglect, Jammu And Kashmir Soon To Open Higher Education Doors For Specially-Abled Students

By Mir Farhat

Srinagar: After years of neglect, the Jammu and Kashmir government is proposing skill courses and academic degrees in colleges for speech and hearing-impaired students, paving the way for dozens of students to continue their higher studies.

So far, the non-availability of classrooms and sign language instructors in colleges had been a roadblock to negotiate future educational opportunities for these students who pass their 10th and 12th-grade exams from the Government-run Abhinandan Home, a special school for children with hearing, speech and visual challenges, in Srinagar’s Solina area. This school, which currently enrolls 128 students, runs up to 12th grade and has hired special sign language instructors for these students.

Forty-four students from the Abhinandan Home passed the Class 12 exams (Modern Higher Secondary School) with flying colours over the last three years, but they have no opportunity to pursue higher studies or any other skill courses because the government has not built facilities or hired special educators for them in any college or university.

Mudasir Ahmad, principal of the Abhinandan Home, said that these specially-abled children are specially talented but lack the opportunity to study further due to the absence of facilities in higher education - be it in colleges or universities. “Forty-four students have passed Class 12 from 2023 to 2025 with distinctions and high marks. But these students are stranded at home now due to a lack of further opportunities in colleges,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

He said that some students enrolled at the IGNOU centre in Srinagar which was provided special instructors from the Abhinandan Home, but the university showed little interest and failed to pay the instructors for holding classes.

Quoting numbers from Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan survey, Ahmad, the principal, said that Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 children with special needs between 0 to 18 years of age. “But the number could be higher as the last census was carried out in 2011,” he added.