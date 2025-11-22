ETV Bharat / state

After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors

Lakshettipet: For Perugu Lingaiah of Thimmapur village in Telangana’s Mancherial district, life has undergone a major transformation after years of unimaginable hardship. He had been living in a toilet for nine long years without any roof or protection, but found a home of dignity through the hands of kind donors.

A heartbreaking article titled ‘Living in a Toilet’ published in Eenadu on May 26 last year revealed his painful struggle. Ever since the death of his wife, Lingaiah had no one to support him and no resources to survive, which forced him to take shelter in an abandoned toilet room. The report stated that despite his dire situation, no one, including the authorities or the villagers, extended any help to him.

Moved by this sorrowful story, philanthropist Raghu Arikapudi from Hyderabad personally travelled to Thimmapur to understand Lingaiah’s condition. Shocked by his suffering and seeing him already severely ill, Raghu immediately shifted him to Hyderabad and provided medical care at the Sivananda Rehabilitation Centre.