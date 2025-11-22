After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors
Published : November 22, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Lakshettipet: For Perugu Lingaiah of Thimmapur village in Telangana’s Mancherial district, life has undergone a major transformation after years of unimaginable hardship. He had been living in a toilet for nine long years without any roof or protection, but found a home of dignity through the hands of kind donors.
A heartbreaking article titled ‘Living in a Toilet’ published in Eenadu on May 26 last year revealed his painful struggle. Ever since the death of his wife, Lingaiah had no one to support him and no resources to survive, which forced him to take shelter in an abandoned toilet room. The report stated that despite his dire situation, no one, including the authorities or the villagers, extended any help to him.
Moved by this sorrowful story, philanthropist Raghu Arikapudi from Hyderabad personally travelled to Thimmapur to understand Lingaiah’s condition. Shocked by his suffering and seeing him already severely ill, Raghu immediately shifted him to Hyderabad and provided medical care at the Sivananda Rehabilitation Centre.
Raghu also assured that he would not let Lingaiah struggle again. He promised support with essential commodities for one full year and committed to building a proper house for him. Keeping this promise, Raghu Arikapudi, along with generous donors Shyam Mohan, Potluri Usharani, Yarlagadda Sai Pratyusha, Polavarapu Harikumar, Padma, Chirumamilla Satyanarayana, and Sripada Sivaram Prasad, arranged funds through the Raghu Arikapudi Seva Trust.
With a total expenditure of Rs. 2.5 lakhs, a new house was constructed for Lingaiah in Thimmapur, providing him with the long-awaited shelter, safety, and dignity. On Friday night, the completed house was officially handed over to him in a simple and emotional event.
Villagers said that the transformation of Lingaiah’s life stands as a powerful example of what media exposure and public compassion can achieve. The new home marks a new beginning for a man who once lived forgotten inside a toilet, now finding hope in a place he can proudly call a nest.
