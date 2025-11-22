ETV Bharat / state

After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors

Despite his dire situation, no one, including the authorities or the villagers, extended any help to him.

After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors
After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Lakshettipet: For Perugu Lingaiah of Thimmapur village in Telangana’s Mancherial district, life has undergone a major transformation after years of unimaginable hardship. He had been living in a toilet for nine long years without any roof or protection, but found a home of dignity through the hands of kind donors.

A heartbreaking article titled ‘Living in a Toilet’ published in Eenadu on May 26 last year revealed his painful struggle. Ever since the death of his wife, Lingaiah had no one to support him and no resources to survive, which forced him to take shelter in an abandoned toilet room. The report stated that despite his dire situation, no one, including the authorities or the villagers, extended any help to him.

Moved by this sorrowful story, philanthropist Raghu Arikapudi from Hyderabad personally travelled to Thimmapur to understand Lingaiah’s condition. Shocked by his suffering and seeing him already severely ill, Raghu immediately shifted him to Hyderabad and provided medical care at the Sivananda Rehabilitation Centre.

After Years In A Toilet, Telangana Man Gets New House Thanks To Kind Donors
Old picture of Perugu Lingaiah living in a toilet room (ETV Bharat)

Raghu also assured that he would not let Lingaiah struggle again. He promised support with essential commodities for one full year and committed to building a proper house for him. Keeping this promise, Raghu Arikapudi, along with generous donors Shyam Mohan, Potluri Usharani, Yarlagadda Sai Pratyusha, Polavarapu Harikumar, Padma, Chirumamilla Satyanarayana, and Sripada Sivaram Prasad, arranged funds through the Raghu Arikapudi Seva Trust.

With a total expenditure of Rs. 2.5 lakhs, a new house was constructed for Lingaiah in Thimmapur, providing him with the long-awaited shelter, safety, and dignity. On Friday night, the completed house was officially handed over to him in a simple and emotional event.

Villagers said that the transformation of Lingaiah’s life stands as a powerful example of what media exposure and public compassion can achieve. The new home marks a new beginning for a man who once lived forgotten inside a toilet, now finding hope in a place he can proudly call a nest.

Also Read

  1. The Resurgence Of The Lucknowi Garara: From Nawabi Courts To Modern Weddings
  2. Diganta Gohain A Sculptor Who Transforms Waste Into Remarkable Art

TAGGED:

TELANGANA
MANCHERIAL DISTRICT
HOMELESS IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.