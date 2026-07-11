ETV Bharat / state

After Woman Is Accused Of Plotting Mother's Murder, Kin Demand Probe Into Father's Death

Jaipur: Fresh allegations have surfaced in the sensational case involving a 23-year-old woman, who is accused of plotting her mother's murder allegedly for property and a government job, with her maternal uncle now demanding a probe into her father's death, claiming she may have had a role in it too.

Police said that they have received a complaint in this regard and it will be examined by the competent authority. Police have arrested seven people, including the woman, Ayushi Sharma, and her paternal uncle Mohan Swaroop (56), in the case. Mohan's son Balaram Sharma is absconding.

Ayushi's mother, Neeraj Sharma (45), a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar here, died on July 3 after being hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has approached the police seeking a deeper probe, alleging that key accused Balram Sharma is still absconding and that crucial evidence, including money allegedly paid for the contract killing, has not yet been recovered.

He further raised suspicion of a conspiracy driven by alleged greed for property worth Rs 14-15 crore in the case.

Rakesh Sharma also cast doubts on the circumstances surrounding his brother-in-law's death, alleging that he had been kept at an undisclosed location by Ayushi and Balram for nearly three months after being discharged from hospital.

"From December till April last year, he was kept hidden. When I finally contacted doctors, they said his condition was critical -- lungs filled with fluid, severe liver damage and heart blockage. If police investigate properly, it will come out that Ayushi and Balram had a role in his death as well," he alleged.

Advocate Chandra Prakash Sharma echoed similar concerns, alleging that Ayushi had murdered her mother to gain control over property and secure a compassionate appointment.