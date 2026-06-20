ETV Bharat / state

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat And Assam, Madhya Pradesh Government Planning To Enact Uniform Civil Code

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has indicated that his government is likely to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the monsoon session of the Assembly in July 2026.

The state is slated to follow Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam in implementing the UCC. This law is expected to cover issues like marriage, divorce and property along with live-in relationships.

The UCC is a proposed framework designed to replace religion-based personal laws with a single, uniform set of civil laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession for all citizens.

Observers say that the proposed Madhya Pradesh UCC draft is not limited to traditional structures but takes a more modern and practical approach. It includes provisions that were previously absent from existing personal laws. These include compulsory registration of live-in relationships, children born out of live-in relationships to be considered equal heirs to their parents' ancestral property and daughters be given equal rights with sons in matters of property and inheritance. There is also a move to abolish discriminatory divorce provisions.

The government has formed a six-member committee under former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai that is gathering feedback from local residents, intellectuals, and various communities across the districts. To garner public support for the UCC, the committee has put forward 12 questions online to the public seeking their response in negative, affirmative or with no answers.

The committee is conducting an in-depth study of nine administrative and legal aspects. These include the current state of marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and live-in arrangements, formulation of a balanced law suited to the specific social, cultural and economic conditions of Madhya Pradesh, bringing live-in cases under the ambit of rules while determining rights and responsibilities, a comparative study of UCC models in by Uttarakhand and Gujarat, ensuring full protection of the rights of women and children while anticipating potential administrative and judicial hurdles in implementing the law along with exemption of tribal community from the scope of the proposed law.

The idea of UCC dates back to 1835 when a report to the British government had pointed out the need for a uniform law for crimes, evidence and contracts, although at that time they did not interfere in the personal law of Hindus and Muslims.

Even before independence, the BN Rao Committee was formed to codify Hindu laws. Based on its recommendations, provisions like the Hindu Succession Act came into force in 1956. But Muslim, Christian and Parsi laws remained separate.

Under the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, Article 44 clearly states that it is the ultimate responsibility of the government to implement a UCC for all the citizens of the country.

It is being pointed out that during the Constituent Assembly debate, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar stated that India already practically has a UCC as there are uniform criminal and property transfer laws across the country. It lags only in matters of marriage and inheritance.

It is further being stated that while delivering the verdict in the famous Shah Bano case in 1985, the Supreme Court had said that the Parliament should frame a UCC as it is the biggest means of equality before the law and national harmony.

In the Sarla Mudgal Case of 1995 the court ruled that a Hindu husband cannot convert to Islam solely to marry a second time while still married and such an act would be illegal. Justice Kuldeep Singh then quipped that the government had put Article 44 in cold storage.

Later in the Shabnam Hashmi case of 2014, the court, while allowing her to adopt a child under the Juvenile Justice Act had expressed hope that such steps would strengthen the spirit of Article 44.