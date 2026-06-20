After Uttarakhand, Gujarat And Assam, Madhya Pradesh Government Planning To Enact Uniform Civil Code
The state government under Dr. Mohan Yadav plans to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the monsoon session of the Assembly in July
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has indicated that his government is likely to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the monsoon session of the Assembly in July 2026.
The state is slated to follow Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam in implementing the UCC. This law is expected to cover issues like marriage, divorce and property along with live-in relationships.
The UCC is a proposed framework designed to replace religion-based personal laws with a single, uniform set of civil laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession for all citizens.
Observers say that the proposed Madhya Pradesh UCC draft is not limited to traditional structures but takes a more modern and practical approach. It includes provisions that were previously absent from existing personal laws. These include compulsory registration of live-in relationships, children born out of live-in relationships to be considered equal heirs to their parents' ancestral property and daughters be given equal rights with sons in matters of property and inheritance. There is also a move to abolish discriminatory divorce provisions.
The government has formed a six-member committee under former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai that is gathering feedback from local residents, intellectuals, and various communities across the districts. To garner public support for the UCC, the committee has put forward 12 questions online to the public seeking their response in negative, affirmative or with no answers.
The committee is conducting an in-depth study of nine administrative and legal aspects. These include the current state of marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and live-in arrangements, formulation of a balanced law suited to the specific social, cultural and economic conditions of Madhya Pradesh, bringing live-in cases under the ambit of rules while determining rights and responsibilities, a comparative study of UCC models in by Uttarakhand and Gujarat, ensuring full protection of the rights of women and children while anticipating potential administrative and judicial hurdles in implementing the law along with exemption of tribal community from the scope of the proposed law.
The idea of UCC dates back to 1835 when a report to the British government had pointed out the need for a uniform law for crimes, evidence and contracts, although at that time they did not interfere in the personal law of Hindus and Muslims.
Even before independence, the BN Rao Committee was formed to codify Hindu laws. Based on its recommendations, provisions like the Hindu Succession Act came into force in 1956. But Muslim, Christian and Parsi laws remained separate.
Under the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Indian Constitution, Article 44 clearly states that it is the ultimate responsibility of the government to implement a UCC for all the citizens of the country.
It is being pointed out that during the Constituent Assembly debate, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar stated that India already practically has a UCC as there are uniform criminal and property transfer laws across the country. It lags only in matters of marriage and inheritance.
It is further being stated that while delivering the verdict in the famous Shah Bano case in 1985, the Supreme Court had said that the Parliament should frame a UCC as it is the biggest means of equality before the law and national harmony.
In the Sarla Mudgal Case of 1995 the court ruled that a Hindu husband cannot convert to Islam solely to marry a second time while still married and such an act would be illegal. Justice Kuldeep Singh then quipped that the government had put Article 44 in cold storage.
Later in the Shabnam Hashmi case of 2014, the court, while allowing her to adopt a child under the Juvenile Justice Act had expressed hope that such steps would strengthen the spirit of Article 44.
Even in the matter pertaining to the rights of Christian women in 2015, the court held that Christian personal law discriminates against unmarried Christian mothers as the natural guardians of their children while Hindu women have this right. Therefore, the country needs a constitutional civil code.
Social activist and retired official Ravi Chaturvedi said, “Those opposing the UCC often call it an attack on religious freedom but the UCC is successfully implemented in many countries including the Muslim majority nations.”
He said that Türkiye with 99% Muslim population has a secular law in effect since 1926 and Sharia has no influence on matters of marriage, property or inheritance. Recently, the rules have been simplified granting husbands and wives 100% equal rights.
In Nepal too, the National Civil Code of 2017 has put in place a single family law for the entire country. The minimum age for marriage is 20 years for both men and women. The woman cannot be forced to change her name after marriage.
Similarly, Quebec in Canada has a single civil code for all citizens with rules regarding children, property and inheritance being the same for everyone.
Senior Advocate Madhur Pabra pointed out that implementing a UCC in a vast, culturally diverse country like India is not an easy task. There are several serious hurdles in its path.
The first one is the battle between Article 25 and Article 44 where opponents argue that implementing the UCC would upset the balance between the right to religious freedom and the right to equality.
Secondly, even within the Hindu majority community, different states and tribes have starkly different customs regarding marriage and property. There are significant differences between Hindu customs in South and North India.
Madhur further said, “In August 2018, the 21st Law Commission had clearly stated in its report that we have to keep in mind that in the pursuit of uniformity, there should be no compromise with the cultural diversity of the country, because diversity is the strength of India's territorial integrity.”
Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhopal MP Alok Sharma feels that the government move on introducing a UCC Bill indicates a new era of social reforms. “By bringing modern aspects like live-in relationships under the ambit of the law, the government has sent a message that this law is not being developed to target a single religion, but to protect women and children in the changing social realities of the 21st century,” he said.
However, the state unit chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Mohsin Ali Khan has strongly opposed the move of the Madhya Pradesh government calling it a direct interference in the Sharia law of the Muslims, the affairs of the minorities and the traditions of tribals.
According to him, “Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all. The UCC will harm the country's diversity and religious identity.” He advised the government to focus on fundamental issues like inflation, unemployment and debt. He also warned the Dalits, backward classes and tribals that a major conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate their reservations by introducing a general law after the UCC. He underlined that he will fight against it from the streets to the courts.
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