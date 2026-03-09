ETV Bharat / state

After Two-Year Delay, Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Ball Rolling For Panchayat, Local Body Elections

Srinagar: After a two-year delay, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold panchayat and local bodies elections by this year as the State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has directed the officials to conduct panchayat electoral revision for updation and inclusion of new voters in the electoral list.

The new State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, Shantmanu, who was appointed on February 28 for a five-year term, held a meeting today with the senior officials from the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department and the all deputy commissioners of 20 districts. Officials said that the SEC reviewed revision of panchayat electoral roll-2026 and assessed progress on the delimitation of wards in urban local bodies.

The electoral roll revision alongwith the reservation of wards for Other Backward Classes population according to the recommendations of the report submitted by the Dedicated Backward Classes Commission will set the ball rolling for holding panchayat and local bodies poll in the union territory.

Official sources said the exercise for voter revision will likely begin by April 1 for a month, for including new voters, who will attain 18 years of age on April 1, 2026, into the list.

Jammu and Kashmir is without elected panchayat and municipal bodies as their terms ended on January 9, 2024 and in November and December 2023 respectively. District development councils (DDC) completed their five-year term on February 24 this year. Per the Department of Panchayat Raj, Jammu and Kashmir has 4291 Panchayats and 33597 panch wards. For towns and cities, the UT has two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu and 79 municipal councils and municipal committees.