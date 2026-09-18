After TMC Symbol Freeze, Ritabrata Says 'No Place For Autocracy In democracy', Mamata's Loyalists Condemn EC
The October 6 bypolls will provide a practical test of how much public support each camp can garner beyond the familiar name and symbol.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Kolkata: Hours after the Election Commission froze Trinamool Congress's name and its "flowers and grass" symbol for the October 6 West Bengal Assembly Bypolls, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee hailed the poll panel while former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's loyalists have condemned it.
For Ritabrata, the interim order proves there is no place for "autocracy in a democracy" or "dynastic politics" while TMC leader of Mamata camp, Kunal Ghosh, alleged that EC was being misused by the BJP and the Centre.
"One thing is clear. There is no room for autocracy in a democracy. The Election Commission's interim order proves that there is no place for dynastic politics in the political arena. A political party is not a private limited company and there can be no heir. This order proves exactly that," Ritabrata said.
Politics is a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute; a war at every second - a war that changes interests, needs and priorities.— Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) September 17, 2026
Long Live the eternal ideas & values of Democracy enshrined in India’s Constitution.
Taking to his X handle, he said, "Politics is a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute; a war at every second - a war that changes interests, needs and priorities. Long Live the eternal ideas & values of Democracy enshrined in India’s Constitution".
Aggrieved by the EC's interim order, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said Mamata herself is a major political figure in the eyes of the party's supporters.
"The Central Government and the BJP are misusing the Election Commission for their own interest but this will not halt the political battle. All options—legal, strategic, and technological—are being explored to tackle the situation. Mamata has 'Plan B' and 'Plan C' ready," Kunal said while urging party workers and supporters to be prepared for a long battle.
The contrasting reactions from the two camps ahead of the bye-election have triggered speculation on whether voters will place their trust in the Trinamool Congress's familiar symbol or cast their votes based on claims of political legacy. The October 6 bypolls will provide a practical test of how much public support each camp can garner beyond just familiar names and symbols. The Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls now serve as a genuine test for both sides.
Also Read