ETV Bharat / state

After TMC Symbol Freeze, Ritabrata Says 'No Place For Autocracy In democracy', Mamata's Loyalists Condemn EC

Ritabrata Banerjee addressing a press conference in Kolkata ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Hours after the Election Commission froze Trinamool Congress's name and its "flowers and grass" symbol for the October 6 West Bengal Assembly Bypolls, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee hailed the poll panel while former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's loyalists have condemned it. For Ritabrata, the interim order proves there is no place for "autocracy in a democracy" or "dynastic politics" while TMC leader of Mamata camp, Kunal Ghosh, alleged that EC was being misused by the BJP and the Centre. "One thing is clear. There is no room for autocracy in a democracy. The Election Commission's interim order proves that there is no place for dynastic politics in the political arena. A political party is not a private limited company and there can be no heir. This order proves exactly that," Ritabrata said.