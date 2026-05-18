After Tirumala, Andhra Temples To Get AI-Based Command Centres For Real-Time Devotee Monitoring
The ICCC also displays comprehensive details via CCTV camera footage. The endowments department is preparing the necessary groundwork to implement it at seven major temples.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh endowments department has focused on continuously monitoring real-time information on the number of devotees, their waiting time in the queue and the time for darshan to ensure a hassle-free divine experience.
The system has been implemented in Tirumala, where an AI-based, state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) monitors operations and facilitates faster darshan. Following its success, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives to explore the implementation of this same system in other major temples across the state.
Consequently, the endowments department is preparing the necessary groundwork to implement this AI-based crowd management system in seven major temples that experience heavy footfall daily.
From the moment devotees enter the temple premises, the ICCC monitors and displays comprehensive details via CCTV camera footage, including the number of people present in each queue, as well as the crowds gathered at Annaprasadam (free food distribution) centres and Laddoo counters.
If overcrowding is detected in the queue lines or in any other area within the temple complex, the ICCC immediately sends an alert, enabling temple authorities to take appropriate and immediate remedial measures.
Dedicated queue complexes are typically not available in temples such as Vijayawada's Durga Temple, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Dwaraka Tirumala. They often enter the queue lines directly. Consequently, there are times when the number of devotees surges unexpectedly. For this reason, plans are underway to implement a system in major temples that provides advanced information regarding crowd levels.
Devotees intending to visit the temple can simply send a "Hi" message to a designated WhatsApp number provided by the temple authorities. In response, they will receive a message directly from the ICCC containing accurate, real-time information on the crowd density within the temple and the estimated waiting time for darshan.
This system will also provide information regarding various rituals, special prayers, and other events taking place at different temples.
Initially, this system is proposed to be implemented as a pilot project at the Durga Temple. Endowment commissioner Ramachandra Mohan has already held discussions with the NRI team tasked with implementing an AI-based ICCC system at Tirumala.
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