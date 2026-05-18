ETV Bharat / state

After Tirumala, Andhra Temples To Get AI-Based Command Centres For Real-Time Devotee Monitoring

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh endowments department has focused on continuously monitoring real-time information on the number of devotees, their waiting time in the queue and the time for darshan to ensure a hassle-free divine experience.

The system has been implemented in Tirumala, where an AI-based, state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) monitors operations and facilitates faster darshan. Following its success, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives to explore the implementation of this same system in other major temples across the state.

Consequently, the endowments department is preparing the necessary groundwork to implement this AI-based crowd management system in seven major temples that experience heavy footfall daily.

From the moment devotees enter the temple premises, the ICCC monitors and displays comprehensive details via CCTV camera footage, including the number of people present in each queue, as well as the crowds gathered at Annaprasadam (free food distribution) centres and Laddoo counters.

If overcrowding is detected in the queue lines or in any other area within the temple complex, the ICCC immediately sends an alert, enabling temple authorities to take appropriate and immediate remedial measures.