After Tiger Attacks, Karnataka Forest Minister Bans Trekking At Nagarhole And Bandipur Safaris

Bidar/Mysuru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has issued instructions to stop trekking in areas prone to human-wildlife conflicts and along with Nagarhole and Bandipur safaris from Friday.

The Minister also instructed officials concerned to deploy personnel capture tigers in the wake of attacks by the big cats on human beings in the last few months. A written notice has been sent to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard.

In the notice, Khandre expressed deep grief over the death of Choudaiah Naik (35) in a tiger attack near Hale Heggodilu village in Moleyur range of Saragur taluk, Mysuru on Friday morning. He directed that safaris be closed from both directions until further orders and that the services of officers and staff be utilized for tiger capture operations.

Khandre said the loss of three precious lives due to tiger attacks in the last one month in Bandipur and Nagarhole forests of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts is painful and a matter of concern.