After Tiger Attacks, Karnataka Forest Minister Bans Trekking At Nagarhole And Bandipur Safaris
A man was killed in a tiger attack in Moleyur range on Friday. The Minister instructed officials to to close the safaris from both sides.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
Bidar/Mysuru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has issued instructions to stop trekking in areas prone to human-wildlife conflicts and along with Nagarhole and Bandipur safaris from Friday.
The Minister also instructed officials concerned to deploy personnel capture tigers in the wake of attacks by the big cats on human beings in the last few months. A written notice has been sent to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard.
In the notice, Khandre expressed deep grief over the death of Choudaiah Naik (35) in a tiger attack near Hale Heggodilu village in Moleyur range of Saragur taluk, Mysuru on Friday morning. He directed that safaris be closed from both directions until further orders and that the services of officers and staff be utilized for tiger capture operations.
Khandre said the loss of three precious lives due to tiger attacks in the last one month in Bandipur and Nagarhole forests of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts is painful and a matter of concern.
After the tiger attack, a meeting of officials was held at Bandipur on October 27 and on November 2 in Chamarajanagar in the presence of District In-charge Minister K Venkatesh and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa where it decided to take all necessary steps to capture the tiger and to close the safari.
In this context, the Minister has issued clear instructions to close safaris in Nagarhole and Bandipur and stop trucking in areas prone to human-wildlife conflicts, and to deploy officers and vehicle drivers, including staff assigned to the Bandipur and Nagarhole safaris, for tiger capture operations.
Recently, a man named Mahadeva (Madegowda) from Badagalapura village in Saraguru was seriously injured and lost his eyes in a tiger attack. After the incident, Rajashekar from Bannegere village and Doddaningaiah from Kurnegal village were killed in tiger attacks.
Also Read
Forest Officials Set To Be Trained For 'Tiger Census 2026' At Rajaji National Park