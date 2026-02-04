ETV Bharat / state

After Three Years In Shelter Home, Calcutta High Court Reunites Three Minor Sisters With Parents

Kolkata: Three minor sisters are set to return to their parents after spending nearly three years in government care. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the girls to reunite with their family. The court observed that the children themselves wished to go back home.

The case dates back to March 2023, when a neighbour filed a complaint at the Belgharia police station, alleging that the parents had abused their three minor daughters and driven them out of the house. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the police took the girls into custody before handing them over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The sisters were subsequently placed in government-run homes.

The parents, however, consistently denied the allegations. They claimed that the neighbour, who had no children, had fabricated the complaint out of jealousy. According to them, no abuse had taken place. After repeated representations to authorities failed, the father eventually filed a habeas corpus petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking the return of his daughters.

The three sisters, aged 11, 8, and 6, are students of Classes seven, three, and one respectively. During the court proceedings, all three expressed their willingness to return to their parents and continue their education.

Allowing the petition, a division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi ordered that the children be handed over to their parents directly from the court on Wednesday. At the same time, the bench issued a stern warning to the parents, stating that any future neglect or abuse would invite strict legal action.

The court also directed that a police inspector monitors the welfare of the three minors at their parents’ residence. The inspector has been instructed to submit a report every three months to the Child Rights Protection Committee. The committee has been authorised to take appropriate action in the best interests of the children, without seeking further court orders, if required.