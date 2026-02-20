ETV Bharat / state

After Telangana And Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Office Early During Ramadan

Raipur: Following Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Chhattisgarh government has also permitted Muslim employees in state and semi-government offices to leave one hour early during Ramadan.

According to an order by the state General Administration Department, employees of all government departments, boards, and corporations will be allowed to leave the office one hour before regular office hours. This arrangement will be effective till the end of Ramadan.

Instructions have also been given to ensure compliance with the government's order. This order has been implemented every year during the Muslim holy month to facilitate the performance of their religious duties by fasting employees.