After Telangana And Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Office Early During Ramadan
Published : February 20, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Raipur: Following Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Chhattisgarh government has also permitted Muslim employees in state and semi-government offices to leave one hour early during Ramadan.
According to an order by the state General Administration Department, employees of all government departments, boards, and corporations will be allowed to leave the office one hour before regular office hours. This arrangement will be effective till the end of Ramadan.
Instructions have also been given to ensure compliance with the government's order. This order has been implemented every year during the Muslim holy month to facilitate the performance of their religious duties by fasting employees.
Welcoming the government decision, the state Waqf Board chairman, Salim Raj, said, “Under the leadership of Honourable Vishnu Dev Sai Ji, the faith of every caste, religion, sect and society is being respected in Chhattisgarh. This is a manifestation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”
The Telangana government has already issued orders permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan. A similar order has been issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh, permitting Muslim employees to leave offices at 4 p.m.
The Telangana government has also permitted shops and business establishments in the state to remain open till 5 a.m. The shops and hotels have been permitted to do business till ‘Sehri’ (pre-dawn meals) or 5 a.m. every day.
Ramadan fast began on Thursday as the moon marking the start of the fasting month was sighted in various parts of the country on Wednesday. During this month, a special prayer called Taraweeh is offered in mosques at night.
