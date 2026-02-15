ETV Bharat / state

After Social Media Influencer Died By Suicide In Kerala, Boyfriend Ends Life

Kasaragod: Boyfriend of social media influencer Reshma, popularly known as Chinnu Pappu (25) who allegedly died by suicide a week ago, was found dead in his house in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday. Police are treating the case as suspected suicide.

The deceased, Sandesh (29), was found dead at around 2:30 pm in Mannipadi in Kudlu of Kasaragod. Police have shifted his body to the General Hospital for post-mortem. He was earlier questioned in connection with Reshma's death, police said.

Reshma, who had been separated from her husband for a long time, was living with her boyfriend for the last one year. Earlier on February 9, Reshma, a native of Alanthadukka in Adoor, was found dead in rented quarters in Azad Nagar in Kudlu. Investigations revealed Reshma took to end her life when her boyfriend was on his way to work in the morning. Her family suspected foul play following which, police questioned Sandesh at Kasaragod Town police station but later released him. Nothing unusual or suspicious was found in his statement, police added.

Reshma was active on Instagram and other social media platforms and had over two lakh followers. She used to upload videos in the Kasaragod dialect, most of which were on cooking and travel.