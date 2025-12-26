ETV Bharat / state

After Siliguri, Malda Hotels' No To Bangladeshis Amid Unrest

Malda: Amid the prevailing political and social unrest in Bangladesh and heightened security concerns along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified vigilance, doubling patrols in sensitive border areas of the Malda district.

In this situation, hotels across Malda have shut their doors to Bangladeshi nationals. A similar decision was taken by hoteliers in Siliguri earlier this month.

However, the hotel owners have not yet made a final decision on whether the restriction will apply also to Bangladeshi nationals coming to India on medical visas. A section of the district's business community has supported the hoteliers' decision.

So long, Bangladeshi nationals, visiting India on valid visas for educational or medical purposes, were being provided accommodation in these hotels.

Krishnendu Chowdhury, secretary of Malda District Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association said, "We are very concerned about the present situation in Bangladesh. Due to procedural uncertainties over visas and passports, we are not providing them any rooms. However, we have not yet made a final decision on whether to provide accommodation to Bangladeshis coming for medical treatment or not. A final decision will be taken at a meeting very soon. At this moment, there are no Bangladeshis in any hotel in Malda."