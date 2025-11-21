ETV Bharat / state

After SC Warning, Jammu Kashmir Races To Secure Schools, Hospitals From Stray Dogs

Srinagar: Facing over two lakh reported dog bite cases and a stern reprimand from the Supreme Court, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a comprehensive, region-wide initiative to protect schools, hospitals, and other public institutions from the growing stray dog menace.

The measures follow the apex court’s directions in Suo Motu Writ Petition (C) No. 5 of 2025, ‘City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price’ vs State of Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Union territory administration to issue Order No. 1497-JK(GAD) of 2025 and set up new institutional mechanisms to ensure full compliance.

According to the order, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2023, would be enforced by a UT-level committee led by the Administrative Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department. The committee’s job is to determine which high-traffic areas – schools, colleges, hospital complexes, PHCs, sports fields, bus terminals, train stations, and others – need urgent safety enhancements.

A pack of stray dogs on a street in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Officials have directed the heads of these institutions to fortify their premises with boundary walls, secure gates or other administrative interventions under district and municipal supervision. Municipal bodies have also been instructed to capture stray dogs found inside institutional areas and transport them to designated shelters for sterilisation and vaccination, in accordance with the rules.

“All procedures, from catching to sheltering, will be humane. We cannot compromise on that. The apex court's directions will be followed in letter and spirit,” said a senior official involved in the rollout.