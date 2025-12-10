ETV Bharat / state

After SC Nudge, Kashmir Starts Fixing Boundary Walls To Make Public Spaces Safer From Stray Dogs

Srinagar: With stray dog attacks continuing to fuel anxiety across Kashmir division, the administration has stepped up its response. The administration has announced a series of coordinated measures aimed at tightening enforcement and improving public safety in line with Supreme Court directives. As part of the renewed push, the administration is mapping all government offices and institutions to identify gaps in boundary protection. The goal, they said, is to seal these vulnerable points and keep stray dogs away from public spaces.

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg chaired a high-level review meeting on stray animal control. "The administration cannot afford delays as dog bite cases continue to mount across the Valley. We have taken a serious note of the public concern. People need to feel the impact of our decisions,” Garg said, adding that departments have been asked to move beyond paperwork and ensure ground-level implementation.

Kashmir Starts Fixing Boundary Walls To Make Public Spaces Safer From Stray Dogs (ETV Bharat)

During the meeting, Garg assessed action taken reports from districts and issued fresh instructions for urgent compliance.

One of the key directives, he said, is for all deputy commissioners to immediately form and register Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in their respective districts, a requirement under national guidelines that many districts have yet to fulfill.

Stray dogs on a roadside in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

To curb the growing dog population in public spaces, Garg said the administration is mapping all government offices and institutions to identify gaps in boundary protection. Departments have been told to reinforce fencing and other barriers to prevent entry of stray animals. Nodal officers will be designated in every department to monitor and report compliance.