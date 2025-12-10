After SC Nudge, Kashmir Starts Fixing Boundary Walls To Make Public Spaces Safer From Stray Dogs
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg chaired a meeting passing strict orders to secure the public spaces from stray dogs.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Srinagar: With stray dog attacks continuing to fuel anxiety across Kashmir division, the administration has stepped up its response. The administration has announced a series of coordinated measures aimed at tightening enforcement and improving public safety in line with Supreme Court directives. As part of the renewed push, the administration is mapping all government offices and institutions to identify gaps in boundary protection. The goal, they said, is to seal these vulnerable points and keep stray dogs away from public spaces.
On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg chaired a high-level review meeting on stray animal control. "The administration cannot afford delays as dog bite cases continue to mount across the Valley. We have taken a serious note of the public concern. People need to feel the impact of our decisions,” Garg said, adding that departments have been asked to move beyond paperwork and ensure ground-level implementation.
During the meeting, Garg assessed action taken reports from districts and issued fresh instructions for urgent compliance.
One of the key directives, he said, is for all deputy commissioners to immediately form and register Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in their respective districts, a requirement under national guidelines that many districts have yet to fulfill.
To curb the growing dog population in public spaces, Garg said the administration is mapping all government offices and institutions to identify gaps in boundary protection. Departments have been told to reinforce fencing and other barriers to prevent entry of stray animals. Nodal officers will be designated in every department to monitor and report compliance.
“Awareness is just as important as enforcement,” Garg said while stressing the need for people to know how to respond to emergencies.
As per the officials, Garg has also directed the health services, rural development, and school and higher education departments to launch Valley-wide awareness campaigns on first aid for dog bites, the need for timely medical attention, and ways to avoid risky encounters. Additionally, he instructed districts to identify land for establishing Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres and rehabilitation facilities, calling them a “non-negotiable requirement” under the Supreme Court’s framework.
Meanwhile, the animal husbandry department has been tasked to run campaigns on responsible pet ownership, including adoption norms and community-level practices that could limit the growth of stray populations.
The renewed push comes weeks after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the J&K Legislative Assembly that 2,12,968 dog bite cases were reported across Jammu and Kashmir between 2022 and 2025. Of them, more than 1.14 lakh cases occurred in Kashmir and over 98,000 in Jammu.
The CM had also disclosed that 49,000 stray dogs were sterilised and vaccinated in recent years under the ABC Rules 2023.
Interestingly, while Srinagar and Jammu municipalities sterilised 27,237 and 13,730 dogs respectively, the rest of Kashmir’s civic bodies reported only 161 sterilisation cases, compared with 7,870 in other municipal areas of Jammu.
Garg acknowledged the gap, saying the administration is working to ensure uniform progress across districts. “The numbers clearly tell us where we need to focus more,” he said.
Speaking about the budget and other formalities required to keep strays away from public places, the official said: “Everything will be done in a phased manner. The first step will be to identify areas that need the most attention. Further steps will include finalising the budget and timeline. Let the assessment be completed first.”
