After Resignation, AAP MLAs Question Punjab Govt On Several Issues
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Joramajra questioned the roles of convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his PA in the state's current political and administrative situation.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: Following their resignations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Joramajra on Sunday questioned the Bhagwant Mann-led government on several issues.
At a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club, they raised questions regarding the drug menace, corruption, deteriorating law and order, and unfulfilled election guarantees. They also questioned the roles of convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his PA Bibhav Kumar in the current political and administrative situation in the state.
The resignations of the duo after the party released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections have brought the internal crisis of the ruling party to the fore and sparked fresh debate in Punjab's political landscape.
"We have resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. There are several reasons behind this. When we first came to Punjab, the promise was made to eradicate the drug menace. Kejriwal had spoken about improvements in education and healthcare, as well as ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, but none of these promises materialised," he said.
According to them, drugs are being sold in every street across Punjab, and the government's failure to take any timely action in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota has raised their concerns. Wherever God leads us in the future, we shall go," Joramajra said.
The most significant issue raised by him was the guarantee to make Punjab drug-free. "Why has it not been possible to effectively control the drug problem in Punjab, even after the formation of the present government? Complaints regarding the sale of synthetic drugs and the home delivery of narcotics continue to emerge in the state. Many families are being affected by drugs, and the lives of the youth are being ruined," he said.
Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, they said incidents such as robberies, chain snatching, extortion calls, gangsterism, and murders are creating an atmosphere of fear among the general public as well as the business community.
"If crimes are occurring in the immediate vicinity of police establishments, how can the safety of the common people be ensured? It appears that the fear of the law is diminishing among criminals," they added.
Earlier, Pathanmajra, who represents the Sanour Assembly constituency in Patiala, sent his resignation letter to Kejriwal, announcing his decision to quit the party with immediate effect.
He has been at the centre of several controversies in the past. A rape case was registered against him, following which he travelled to Australia. He was subsequently arrested by the police after returning to India to join the investigation into the case. The Punjab Police had registered a case against the first-time legislator from Sanaur on September 1, 2025, on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.
Jouramajra, who represents the Samana Assembly constituency and has also served as a minister in the Punjab government, announced his resignation through a social media post.
The resignations of the two legislators come at a crucial time for the AAP, which is facing a political challenge ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
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