ETV Bharat / state

After Resignation, AAP MLAs Question Punjab Govt On Several Issues

At a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club, they raised questions regarding the drug menace, corruption, deteriorating law and order, and unfulfilled election guarantees. They also questioned the roles of convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his PA Bibhav Kumar in the current political and administrative situation in the state.

The resignations of the duo after the party released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections have brought the internal crisis of the ruling party to the fore and sparked fresh debate in Punjab's political landscape.

"We have resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. There are several reasons behind this. When we first came to Punjab, the promise was made to eradicate the drug menace. Kejriwal had spoken about improvements in education and healthcare, as well as ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, but none of these promises materialised," he said.

According to them, drugs are being sold in every street across Punjab, and the government's failure to take any timely action in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota has raised their concerns. Wherever God leads us in the future, we shall go," Joramajra said.

The most significant issue raised by him was the guarantee to make Punjab drug-free. "Why has it not been possible to effectively control the drug problem in Punjab, even after the formation of the present government? Complaints regarding the sale of synthetic drugs and the home delivery of narcotics continue to emerge in the state. Many families are being affected by drugs, and the lives of the youth are being ruined," he said.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, they said incidents such as robberies, chain snatching, extortion calls, gangsterism, and murders are creating an atmosphere of fear among the general public as well as the business community.