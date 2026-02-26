ETV Bharat / state

'I Made A Mistake': After Refusing To Bring Mother Back Home To Jharkhand Over Religion, Son Regrets

By Ranjit Kumar Rathod

Godda (Jharkhand)/Kolkata: He tossed and turned in the bed that night when he realised what he had done. The words he had uttered while speaking to his mother “I cannot accept you because of your religion” kept bothering him. The sentence felt heavier than the 18 years that had separated them. Sitting in his small grocery shop in Dahupagar village of Godda district of Jharkhand, 33-year-old Madan Besra was contemplating on his future course of action when ETV Bharat team visited him.

He seemed reluctant initially to speak but expressed his regret finally, understanding that he had wounded the one person who had once carried him through hunger, loss and exile.

“I love my mother and whatever I said was by mistake. She can follow any religion. I will bring her home,” he now says, his voice subdued. This realisation came two days after he had refused to accept Sushila Murmu, his mother who had waited all these years to come home and stay with the son.

The story began 25 years ago.

Sushila, now over 60 years of age, had converted to Christianity before her marriage to Rajendra Besra, a Hindu from Dahupagar village. When her husband died, everything around her crumbled. Neighbours and villagers allegedly ostracised her when she was already mourning her loss and battling with poverty. Unable to bear the social hostility, she left the village.

Her journey ended in Kolkata, but not without struggles which were enough to break someone. In 2001, a member of the Missionaries of Charity rescued her and took her to a shelter home. Over time, the institution became her refuge and she spent the last 20 years or more in the same shelter. The details of how she reached the city have faded from her memory, but the longing for her children and her wish to return home never did.