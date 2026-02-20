ETV Bharat / state

After Rat Death Row, Cats Found In HIV Ward At Indore Hospital; Security Agency Fined

Indore: After a recent rat infestation controversy, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore is once again in the spotlight. This time, cats and their kittens were found roaming inside the hospital's HIV ward, raising serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety.

According to hospital officials, two cats and their kittens were spotted inside the ward meant for HIV patients. A video showing the animals moving around in the ward has surfaced. Acting on the complaint, authorities managed to catch two cats and their kittens, while efforts are underway to capture another cat, still believed to be inside the premises.

The hospital is already under scrutiny after three children died following rat bites. That matter is currently being examined by investigation committees and is also pending before the High Court.