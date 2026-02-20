After Rat Death Row, Cats Found In HIV Ward At Indore Hospital; Security Agency Fined
Cats roaming the HIV ward at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital spark hygiene fears. Administration assures patient safety, warns against throwing food inside the premises.
Indore: After a recent rat infestation controversy, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore is once again in the spotlight. This time, cats and their kittens were found roaming inside the hospital's HIV ward, raising serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety.
According to hospital officials, two cats and their kittens were spotted inside the ward meant for HIV patients. A video showing the animals moving around in the ward has surfaced. Acting on the complaint, authorities managed to catch two cats and their kittens, while efforts are underway to capture another cat, still believed to be inside the premises.
The hospital is already under scrutiny after three children died following rat bites. That matter is currently being examined by investigation committees and is also pending before the High Court.
Officials said that the cats had recently given birth to three kittens in the OPD section of the HIV ward. The presence of animals in such a critical area has alarmed patients and their families.
The hospital's security and cleanliness are managed by the HLL agency. Following the incident, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the agency for negligence. He said that as soon as the matter came to notice, instructions were given to capture the cats. A pest and animal control team has also been called.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said that the cat was first seen on February 17, 2026, and immediate steps were taken. He said that the hospital staff assured him that no medicines or patients were harmed. The administration has appealed to patients and visitors not to throw food on the premises. Nursing staff and security personnel have been directed to take strict and immediate action if any animal is seen inside the hospital.
