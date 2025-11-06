After Rahul’s Haryana 'Vote Theft' Claims, Former CM Hooda Gets A Leg Up
The Congress leaders said the entire state unit was together to fight the BJP over the "vote theft" issue.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The camp of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda got a leg up after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s "vote theft" claims related to the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.
The Congress high command was confident of winning the state elections after being in the opposition for 10 years based on internal reports, various surveys and assurances given by the state team.
Hooda was then the legislative party leader and had got his close aide Udai Bhan deputed as state unit chief earlier. Before Udai Bhan, a Dalit leader, Kumari Selja, also a Dalit leader, was the state unit chief but had to go because of serious differences with Hooda, who was legislative party leader. Before Selja, another Dalit leader Ashok Tanwar too faced similar resistance from the Hooda camp.
Hooda had led the entire 2024 assembly polls campaign. However, the poll loss had shocked the high command. The Congress won 37 out of 90 assembly seats, 9 short of the simple majority mark. Later, the rival camps of Hooda, including veteran Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala had blamed the former CM's style of functioning for the party’s poll defeat.
Another rebel, Kiran Chaudhary, had left the grand old party to join the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after which Hooda's style of functioning had come under question from his rival camps. The Congress had won 5 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Later, Kumari Selja alleged the Congress lost a few seats due to faulty ticket distribution by Hooda.
The high command then decided to revamp the state leadership and bring in new and younger faces but due to infighting in the state unit, took almost a year to name Rao Narender Singh as the new state unit chief but retained Hooda as the legislative party leader.
The move again drew criticism within the party that the high command was too dependent on the former CM who had dubbed the 2024 assembly elections as his last contest.
After Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft allegations on November 5, which squarely blamed the presence of lakhs of fake voters as the reason behind the Congress defeat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the Hooda camp pointed out that the former Chief Minister had been saying so over the past one year.
Congress insiders said the issue of infighting within the state unit had been played up by the BJP and that the utterances of the so-called rebels were made due to local situations then.
“The entire state unit is together. Differences of opinion are a normal thing in a political party. What is more important today is that we are all fighting the BJP over the issue of vote theft which is a big issue. We have already started candle light marches to flag the issue, which will be protested across Haryana over the coming days. The party will do its bit on the streets and the MLAs will corner the government inside the Assembly,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.
According to former AICC functionary Shiv Bhatia, a close aide of Hooda, the BJP hyped up the differences within the state unit to target the Congress and hide its vote theft.
“Who said what is a matter of the past. Those were small issues. The vote theft is a big threat to democracy. The entire state unit will fight it out together. The BJP not only stole the elections in Haryana but also in Madhya Pradesh. Our ground level feedback showed the Congress was winning but we lost when the results were announced. The EC has become partial,” Bhatia, who was AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh in 2023, told ETV Bharat.
The Congress insiders cited that after Rahul’s 'revelations', Kumari Selja too had blamed the saffron party for vote theft. “We had complained to the poll panel after the state elections but they did nothing,” added Baghel.
