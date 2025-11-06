ETV Bharat / state

After Rahul’s Haryana 'Vote Theft' Claims, Former CM Hooda Gets A Leg Up

New Delhi: The camp of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda got a leg up after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s "vote theft" claims related to the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

The Congress high command was confident of winning the state elections after being in the opposition for 10 years based on internal reports, various surveys and assurances given by the state team.

Hooda was then the legislative party leader and had got his close aide Udai Bhan deputed as state unit chief earlier. Before Udai Bhan, a Dalit leader, Kumari Selja, also a Dalit leader, was the state unit chief but had to go because of serious differences with Hooda, who was legislative party leader. Before Selja, another Dalit leader Ashok Tanwar too faced similar resistance from the Hooda camp.

Hooda had led the entire 2024 assembly polls campaign. However, the poll loss had shocked the high command. The Congress won 37 out of 90 assembly seats, 9 short of the simple majority mark. Later, the rival camps of Hooda, including veteran Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala had blamed the former CM's style of functioning for the party’s poll defeat.

Another rebel, Kiran Chaudhary, had left the grand old party to join the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after which Hooda's style of functioning had come under question from his rival camps. The Congress had won 5 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Later, Kumari Selja alleged the Congress lost a few seats due to faulty ticket distribution by Hooda.

The high command then decided to revamp the state leadership and bring in new and younger faces but due to infighting in the state unit, took almost a year to name Rao Narender Singh as the new state unit chief but retained Hooda as the legislative party leader.

The move again drew criticism within the party that the high command was too dependent on the former CM who had dubbed the 2024 assembly elections as his last contest.